NASA Plans To Mine The Moon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 67.49 -0.21 -0.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.00 -0.26 -0.36%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 74.08 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 40 mins 2.801 +0.038 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.541 +0.024 +0.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 69.00 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.541 +0.024 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.53 +0.99 +1.35%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.02 +1.07 +1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.65 -0.76 -1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 575 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 73.77 -0.68 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.44 -0.49 -0.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.69 -0.73 -0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 28 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 46.45 -1.67 -3.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 69.85 -1.67 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 68.10 -1.67 -2.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 65.25 -1.67 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 61.95 -1.67 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 61.95 -1.67 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 63.25 -1.67 -2.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 72.20 -1.67 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 61.55 -1.67 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 71.11 -3.64 -4.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 59.50 -3.25 -5.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 63.39 -2.68 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 65.64 -2.68 -3.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.75 -3.25 -4.71%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Global coal prices soar to a record high as the world scrambles for energy
  • 2 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Divesting From Fossil Fuels Would Have Saved U.S. Pension Funds $21 Billion

First Major Solar Power Plant Takes Shape In Azerbaijan

First Major Solar Power Plant Takes Shape In Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has started the installation…

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe

European natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

NASA Plans To Mine The Moon

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 28, 2023, 2:08 AM CDT

NASA has plans to begin mining for rare earths and iron on the moon in the early 2030s, Reuters has reported, citing a rocket scientist from the agency.

According to Gerald Sanders, NASA will initially explore the development of oxygen and water on the Moon and will later consider exploring iron ore and rare earths mining.

"We are trying to invest in the exploration phase, understand the resources... to (lower) risk such that external investment makes sense that could lead to development and production," Sanders said at a mining industry event in Australia.

The plans are part of the Artemis mission that NASA is organizing, that aims to gather knowledge from the second visit to the Moon that the agency could then use for Mars, Sanders explained.

He added that one of the purposes of the mission is to quantify the resources available on the Moon so NASA can attract investment in its exploration efforts.

"We are literally just scratching the surface," Sanders said, referring to the Moon’s potential resources.

NASA will send a test drill to the Moon’s surface at the end of this month, Sanders also said, adding that large-scale excavation activities are scheduled for 2032. A processing plant for whatever resources are discovered by that year is also in the plans.

The initial focus of the Moon mission, however, will be oxygen—it would be crucial for making the rest of NASA’s plans realistic.

"This ... is a key step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon, as well (as) supporting future missions to Mars," Sanders told the conference.

NASA sees the Artemis mission as a stepping stone on the way to conquering Mars. The lunar project also aims to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon, to exploit its mineral resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alaska Supreme Court Considers Making Hilcorp’s Finances Public

Next Post

Divesting From Fossil Fuels Would Have Saved U.S. Pension Funds $21 Billion

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com