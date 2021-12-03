Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 7 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 5 hours NordStream2
  • 11 hours Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 10 hours OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 8 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 hours President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 10 hours Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

UK Grim Prospects Over Surging Energy Bills Just Got Worse

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain…

Oil Prices Bounce Back Despite The OPEC+ Decision

Oil Prices Bounce Back Despite The OPEC+ Decision

Oil prices rose on Thursday…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

Musk Sold Another $1 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 03, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

Elon Musk’s latest round of Tesla stock sale has brought total sales over the past four weeks to 10 million shares worth around $10.9 billion, as the EV manufacturer’s CEO is looking to offset taxes on the exercising of options to buy 2.1 million shares.

Just this week, Musk sold another 934,000 shares in Tesla worth about $1.01 billion, according to regulatory filings cited by Bloomberg. This brought the total number of shares disposed since early November at 10 million.

In early November, Musk said he would sell 10 percent of his stake in Tesla if his Twitter followers approved such a sale.

Tesla’s chief executive took to Twitter to poll his followers about whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock. The poll said yes.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted on November 6.

According to the poll results, 57.9 percent were in favor of this move, with 42.1 percent against it. Ten percent of Tesla stock would be worth some $21 billion.

Musk would need to sell another at least 7 million shares, on top of the 10 million Tesla shares he has already sold, to reach that 10 percent.

According to estimates made by Bloomberg News, if Tesla’s chief executive does sell 10 percent of his shares in the company, he could reduce his tax bill by more than $2 billion after he moved to Texas from California. Texas does not have state income tax or a capital gains tax on individuals, unlike California, which taxes its rich people with the highest income taxes in the U.S.

Since Musk first said he would sell 10 percent of his holding in Tesla in early November, Tesla’s stock has dropped by 10 percent—from $1,222 on the day before the Twitter poll to $1,084 at close on Thursday, December 2.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Sour Crude Discounts Widen As Gas Prices, OPEC Production Grow

Next Post

UK Grim Prospects Over Surging Energy Bills Just Got Worse

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

