More Than 5 Million People In UK Go Without Food To Pay Energy Bills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.82 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.66 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.03 +1.73 +1.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.713 -0.004 -0.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.464 +0.016 +0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 81.84 -1.87 -2.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.464 +0.016 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.57 +2.10 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.76 +2.93 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.93 -1.71 -1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 295 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.50 -1.97 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.76 -2.10 -2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.95 -1.65 -2.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 62.69 -1.42 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 86.09 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 84.34 -1.42 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 81.49 -1.42 -1.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 79.49 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 88.44 -1.42 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 77.79 -1.42 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 92.77 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.08 -0.66 -0.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 41 mins Wind droughts
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 51 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

More Than 5 Million People In UK Go Without Food To Pay Energy Bills

Hungary Warns Against Further EU Sanctions On Russia

Hungary Warns Against Further EU Sanctions On Russia

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto…

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

Moscow’s war on Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

More Than 5 Million People In UK Go Without Food To Pay Energy Bills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Millions of Britons have faced impossible choices in recent months as the cost-of-living crisis has worsened, with 5.6 million people, or 11%, having gone without food because of the rising cost of living as energy and food prices soar, the Money Advice Trust charity said in a new report on Wednesday.

As of August 2022, a fifth of UK adults, or 21%, were behind on one or more household bill, the report found. That’s up from 15% in March 2022. Unsurprisingly, energy was the most common bill for people to be behind on, with 1 in 9, or 11%, currently in energy arrears.  

And 1 in 9 adults in the UK say that their energy supplier had increased their monthly payments to a level they could not afford. 

As of August, a total of 10.9 million people are behind on household bills, which is an increase of 3 million people since March 2022, Money Advice Trust said. 

“My energy costs are huge now so I’m in debt for the first time. I can’t afford school uniform for my kids. I can’t afford to care for my disabled child adequately,” one respondent in the survey said. 

Moreover, 5.9 million people, or 11%, said they had gone without heating, electricity, or water in the past three months as a result of the rising cost of living, the report showed. 

The UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has a $147 billion (£130 billion) plan to freeze household energy bills at their current levels. As the energy and cost-of-living crisis in the UK deepens, the Truss government is looking to avoid an 80% planned surge in the so-called price cap on household energy bills set to kick in in October. Truss is looking to freeze the annual household bill for gas and electricity at the current level of $2,235 (£1,971) or below. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Strike At Exxon Refinery Adds To Europe's Energy Woes

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com