Britain's New Prime Minister Has A $150 Billion Plan To Freeze Energy Bills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.66 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.03 -2.71 -2.83%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.80 -2.17 -2.24%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.566 -0.220 -2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 85.27 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.467 +0.003 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.98 +0.55 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 96.92 +0.79 +0.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.69 +1.25 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 280 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 94.90 +1.15 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.80 +1.04 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.80 +0.82 +1.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 72.77 +0.26 +0.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 89.02 +0.26 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 87.27 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 85.17 +0.26 +0.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 82.32 +0.26 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 82.32 +0.26 +0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 84.42 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 87.97 +0.26 +0.30%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 82.62 +0.26 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

Gazprom Blames Siemens For Nord Stream 1 Shutdown

UK In The Running For $8 Billion Battery Gigafactory

UK In The Running For $8 Billion Battery Gigafactory

The UK is in the…

Mysterious Deaths Mount In Russia As Lukoil Chairman Falls From Window

Mysterious Deaths Mount In Russia As Lukoil Chairman Falls From Window

The chair of Russia’s Lukoil…

Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe

Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe

Even the wealthiest countries in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Britain's New Prime Minister Has A $150 Billion Plan To Freeze Energy Bills

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2022, 6:00 AM CDT
  • The United Kingdom has been hit hard by the recent energy crisis in Europe, with household energy bills set to soar by 80% in October.
  • Having won the race to be the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss is now looking to implement a $150 billion to freeze energy bills.
  • The plan includes abolishing the current pricing regime, sidelining the energy regulator Ofgem in setting price caps, and setting a new unit price for electricity and gas.
Join Our Community

Liz Truss, the Conservative candidate who won the race to be the UK’s next prime minister, has been considering plans in recent days to spend $150 billion (£130 billion) over the next year and a half to freeze household energy bills at their current levels, officials and advisers to Truss have told Bloomberg.

Truss, announced on Monday as the winner of the Tory election to succeed Boris Johnson, will travel to Balmoral on Tuesday to be officially appointed as prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.  

As the energy and cost-of-living crisis in the UK deepens, the incoming Truss government is looking to avoid an 80% planned surge in the so-called price cap on household energy bills set to kick in in October. Truss is thus reportedly looking to freeze the annual household bill for gas and electricity at the current level of $2,281 (£1,971) or below, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

The plan to freeze the bills will cost $150 billion, documents seen by Bloomberg showed. Truss’s plan includes abolishing the current pricing regime, sidelining the energy regulator Ofgem in setting price caps, and setting a new unit price for electricity and gas.

Under Truss’s plan, energy companies, which are currently shielded by the price cap, will have to charge lower rates, while the UK government will cover the difference with what they would have charged under the price cap.

Last month, the UK energy regulator Ofgem said the new price cap for household energy bills would be $4,110 (£3,549) per year, an 80-percent hike in the energy price cap aimed at shielding consumers from price swings.

The chief executive of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley, has also warned that another hike in the price cap would be coming in January next year, raising household energy bills much further, to above $6,950 (£6,000), according to recent forecasts. That would be almost double on the latest hike.

The price cap currently stands at $2,281 (£1,971) per year, based on typical use for the average household, which is already a 54% increase on the $1,480 (£1,277) per year that was in place between October 2021 and March 2022. 

Many British households are already struggling to pay their bills, and the news of a potential freeze in energy hikes will undoubtedly be popular with them.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Vital Role Of Nuclear Power In Reducing Emissions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe

China Is Quietly Reselling Its Excess Russian LNG To Europe
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?
Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe

Energy Shortages And Inflation Threaten Civil Unrest In Europe
European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis
Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 

Kurdistan Could Soon Lose Half Of Its Oil Production 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com