More Mexican Nat Gas Pipelines To Ease Permian Constraints

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.69 -0.17 -0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.71 -0.36 -0.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.937 -0.007 -0.24%
Mars US 9 hours 69.36 +1.52 +2.24%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
Urals 1 day 68.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.11 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.937 -0.007 -0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.82 +0.32 +0.45%
Murban 2 days 73.09 +0.23 +0.32%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.69 +1.82 +2.72%
Basra Light 2 days 72.33 +0.28 +0.39%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.53 +2.03 +2.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.08 +0.78 +1.06%
Girassol 1 day 73.96 +1.73 +2.40%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.27 +0.80 +1.15%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 12 hours 42.27 +1.76 +4.34%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.56 +2.02 +5.53%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 63.36 +1.32 +2.13%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.01 +2.02 +3.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.61 +2.02 +3.63%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.86 +2.02 +4.31%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.11 +2.02 +3.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 64.51 +2.02 +3.23%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.86 +2.02 +4.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 72.70 +1.02 +1.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.25 +1.25 +1.98%
Giddings 1 day 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.11 -0.07 -0.10%
West Texas Sour 1 day 61.81 +1.43 +2.37%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Eagle Ford 1 day 65.76 +1.43 +2.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.31 +1.43 +2.27%
Kansas Common 3 days 56.75 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 3 days 72.94 +0.52 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Aramco IPO ... more delays
  • 9 minutes Peak Oil is Now!
  • 14 minutes Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 13 hours Who owns US national debt?
  • 10 hours WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 18 mins Iraq to ask exemptions on Iran sanctions
  • 10 hours Germany's Car Industry Can't Build Its Own Battery Cells?
  • 5 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 16 hours Putin Deplores U.S. Sanctions, But Lauds Trump Meeting
  • 15 hours Forthright message: "When the U.S. 'Crosses the Line,' Europe must act" - Germany's Foreign Minister
  • 7 hours California Generating So Much Renewable Energy, It’s About To Take a Break
  • 20 hours Rattling With Weapons: Iran Must Develop Military To Guard Against Other Powers
  • 22 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 19 hours China goes against US natural gas
  • 16 hours Russians hacking vs U.S., Microsoft President: Russians Targeting All Political Sides
  • 1 hour Starvation, horror in Venezuela

Breaking News:

More Mexican Nat Gas Pipelines To Ease Permian Constraints

Egypt Aims For Natural Gas Dominance In The Mediterranean

Egypt Aims For Natural Gas Dominance In The Mediterranean

Positioned on the Mediterranean Sea…

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Major Crude Draw

Oil prices jumped higher on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

More Mexican Nat Gas Pipelines To Ease Permian Constraints

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 22, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT pipeline

The ongoing expansion of the U.S.-Mexico cross-border natural gas pipeline capacity provides an additional outlet for the constrained Permian production in West Texas, but delays in some projects on the Mexican side of the border have resulted in low utilization of cross-border pipeline capacity from West Texas, the EIA said in an analysis on Wednesday.

Thanks to the pipeline capacity expansion, U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico grew to 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) between January and May 2018. In 2017, U.S. piped natural gas exports averaged 4.2 (Bcf/d), according to the EIA.

The United States is sending via pipelines record volumes of natural gas to Mexico, and although U.S. pipeline capacity to Mexico and exports have jumped in recent years, delays at some pipelines in Mexican territory have slowed the rise in U.S. piped natural gas exports. According to Thomson Reuters data, U.S. exports to Mexico have been at 4.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) so far in August as demand for the power sector in Mexico rises.

The EIA estimates that by the end of this year, four out of six major Mexican pipelines identified as strategic are expected to start commercial operations. These pipelines are expected to carry U.S. natural gas farther into Mexico’s central and southern regions and provide an additional outlet for the Permian gas production which has been rising together with the crude oil production, the EIA said.

Currently, about three-quarters of U.S. natural gas pipeline exports to Mexico flow from South Texas—mostly from the Eagle Ford.

Yet, despite the jump in cross-border pipeline capacity in recent years, exports from West Texas have been limited.

“Significant delays in construction of the connecting pipelines on the Mexican side of the border have led to relatively low utilization of cross-border pipeline capacity from western Texas. Some pipelines in Mexico have been delayed by more than a year from their original expected in-service dates, in part because of disputes contesting pipeline routes,” said the EIA.

The pipelines put into service this year and expected to begin operations later in 2018 may displace some imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Manzanillo LNG terminal and will serve markets in Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city. But until the pipelines that have been delayed to 2019 and 2020 start operations, “the high-demand market around Mexico City is expected to continue to be served by existing pipeline infrastructure transporting natural gas from southern Texas,” the EIA said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Looks To Settle Oil Field Disputes With Saudis, Iraq Soon

Next Post

Kuwait Looks To Settle Oil Field Disputes With Saudis, Iraq Soon

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’

Higher Oil Prices Turn Texas Main Road Into The ‘Death Highway’
Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Inventory Draw Across The Board

Most Commented

Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Coke, Meth And Booze: The Flip Side Of The Permian Oil Boom

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

The U.S. Oil Production “Mirage”
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com