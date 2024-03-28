More Canadian Oil Heads to California Ahead of Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.63 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 86.35 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.88 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.696 -0.022 -1.28%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.697 +0.012 +0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%
Chart Mars US 145 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.697 +0.012 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.83 -0.94 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.58 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.63 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 849 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.10 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.46 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.92 +0.49 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 302 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.21 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.85 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.95 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.10 -0.33 -0.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 58 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Set to Post a Strong Quarterly Gain

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

U.S. oil prices surpass $80…

UK Trade Union Prepares for Showdown with Tata Steel

UK Trade Union Prepares for Showdown with Tata Steel

Tata Steel workers in Port…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

More Canadian Oil Heads to California Ahead of Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

By Irina Slav - Mar 28, 2024, 3:30 AM CDT

Canadian oil shipments to Los Angeles hit the highest in four years this month ahead of the formal launch of the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline that is expected to boost export volumes further.

According to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg, three tankers carrying a combined 1.74 million barrels departed from the port of Vancouver this month bound for LA. At least two of these were purchased by Marathon Petroleum, which has a refinery in LA.

Bloomberg notes that Marathon Petroleum has reserved capacity on the expanded TMX, meaning this increased tanker traffic from Vancouver to Los Angeles may be a sign of things to come.

In fact, the report cited a note from Poten & Partners as saying Canadian crude for Californian refineries could replace Iraqi, Saudi, and Latin American crude when TMX comes online.

The expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia has been plagued by delays, environmentalist opposition, including in court, and a significant increase in the price tag.

Opposition from environmentalist organizations and the government of British Columbia was so fierce at one point that the original owner of the pipeline, Kinder Morgan, gave up on the project and the federal government of Canada had to buy it, spending some $$3.3 billion. After the purchase, Ottawa had to make Trans Mountain work by any means necessary, which led to additional expenses of as much as $23 billion.

Despite all these, the expansion is nearing its completion which would result in its total capacity rising to 890,000 bpd. Alberta oil producers are looking forward to the completion of the pipeline and already boosting production in anticipation of the sizeable additional offtake capacity. In November 2023, the oil province booked a record output of over 4 million barrels daily—a rate that was maintained in December, too.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. Breaks Its Self-Imposed Oil Price Ceiling of $79 to Refill the SPR

Next Post

Oil Prices Set to Post a Strong Quarterly Gain

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com