Mining Industry Grapples With Costly Climate Ultimatum

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 56.66 +0.43 +0.76%
Brent Crude 4 hours 61.73 +0.34 +0.55%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Mars US 3 hours 56.56 +0.23 +0.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
Urals 20 hours 58.25 +1.15 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Mexican Basket 2 days 48.64 +0.99 +2.08%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.459 -0.006 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.19 +0.42 +0.69%
Murban 20 hours 63.02 -0.28 -0.44%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 52.72 +0.13 +0.25%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.26 -0.63 -0.94%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 61.84 +0.33 +0.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.23 +0.39 +0.64%
Girassol 20 hours 62.51 +0.59 +0.95%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +1.21 +2.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 39.98 +0.51 +1.29%
Canadian Condensate 66 days 50.23 +0.26 +0.52%
Premium Synthetic 56 days 56.63 +0.26 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 50.73 +0.26 +0.52%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Peace Sour 3 hours 49.48 -0.24 -0.48%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.48 -0.24 -0.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.48 +0.26 +0.48%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.23 -0.24 -0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.81 -0.09 -0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Giddings 20 hours 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
ANS West Coast 43 days 65.14 +1.14 +1.78%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.61 +0.43 +0.86%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.56 +0.43 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.25 +0.50 +0.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.81 +0.26 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 17 mins Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 12 hours January Brexit Extension Increases Chance Of No Deal
  • 1 hour Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 6 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 55 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 2 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 7 hours Colorado Cracks Down on Oil, Gas Drilling Near Homes
  • 2 mins GLOBAL LNG-Oversupply drives Asian prices down
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 22 hours Here's your favourite girl, Tom!
  • 21 hours Canada Govt to Speak Its Piece on Trans Mountain in June
  • 1 min Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 22 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 44 mins Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors

Breaking News:

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Elon Musk’s Eight Most Outrageous Ideas

Elon Musk’s Eight Most Outrageous Ideas

Elon Musk is most well-known…

OPEC Forced To Consider Production Cuts As Bearish Pressure Mounts

OPEC Forced To Consider Production Cuts As Bearish Pressure Mounts

OPEC and its allies are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Mining Industry Grapples With Costly Climate Ultimatum

By MINING.com - Oct 25, 2019, 1:30 PM CDT Mining Rising Costs

Metals producers, from miners to smelters, are grappling with increasingly tough and costly environmental demands imposed by banks seeking cleaner investments.

While the transition may prove overwhelming for smaller producers, larger companies are playing a long game, casting ahead to a period where greener technology helps slash their costs.

Sustainability has been a long-standing issue in metals, covering a wide range of issues including corruption, board structure, jobs, communities around mines and mine waste.

But environmental concerns have moved to the top of the agenda in recent years with heightened awareness of climate change amid public protests.

Metals and mining are responsible for 10% of the total impact on climate change, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

“We’re turning down lots of stuff. Being green is a precondition for lending,” said Laurent Charbonnier, global head of metals and mining at HSBC, speaking ahead of LME Week when the world’s metal industry gathers in London.

Mine operators now face extensive checklists from lenders before they release funds and listed companies are being screened by fund managers before they buy their shares.

Assets in global “sustainable” funds have doubled over the past five years to $844 billion by end June, according to research firm Morningstar.

“For us, the scrutiny is all around us,” said Shishir Poddar, executive chairman of Tirupati Graphite plc, which plans to list in London.

Huge investment needed

The metals and mining industry will need around $240 billion of investment over the next decade to produce key base metals and gold, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

More funding, however, is conditional on meeting environmental, social and governance (ESG) guidelines, burdening operators with extra investment.

Related: Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

“You may have to take another 25% to create the right societal engagements and environmental designs,” said Simon Morris, global head of metals at Wood Mackenzie.

“So will investors accept lower returns? I think it’s probably causing a bit of head scratching around the industry in this tug-of-war of priorities,” added Morris, who formerly worked for global miner Rio Tinto plc.

Bigger metals groups have the financial bulk to absorb the higher investment.

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, signed four renewable energy contracts earlier this month to supply all its Chilean copper operations from 2021.

But the new contracts came at a price – BHP took a provision of about $780 million related to the cancellation of existing coal contracts.

Such costs are more challenging for smaller companies.

“The problem for these companies is raising sufficient funds to build the mine,” said analyst John Meyer at boutique investment bank SP Angel. “To add another $50 to $100 million to put in a solar power plant is quite difficult.”

Long term cost benefits

In many cases, bringing mines in line with environmental standards is moving hand-in-hand with new technologies that will boost efficiency and cut operating costs in the long term.

Large mining groups like BHP and Anglo American are investing in solar power, automation and water-saving technologies, betting that substantial up-front investment will both burnish their green credentials and raise efficiency.

“Following sustainability goals doesn’t necessarily equate to an increase in costs,” said Rachael Bartels, senior managing director at consultancy Accenture.

Although BHP had to take a big hit to cancel its coal contracts in Chile, the group says the new renewable power contracts, beginning in 2021, will cut energy costs by 20%.

Replacing diesel generators with electric motors in new underground mines could cut upfront costs by about a third because it cuts out ventilators that extract the diesel fumes, a study by EY found.

Anglo American has been testing new mining processing technology in Chile that is expected to lift productivity by as much as a third and could also slash capital costs for new mines.

Capital intensity, ratio of initial capital expenditure to annual production capacity, for new copper mines has tripled over the past 36 years to about $18,000 per tonne, according to Morgan Stanley.

But Anglo’s new technology has the potential to almost slice capital intensity in half below $10,000 a tonne, the bank said in a note.

Anglo declined to release capital intensity figures but said in an email the new technologies were “game-changers” in terms of both the environmental footprint and costs.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Washington Thwarts Maduro’s Devious Oil Debt Scheme

Next Post

India’s Refinery Run Rates Hit 15 Year Lows

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

 India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

India Approves Saudi Aramco-Sabic Mega Deal

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com