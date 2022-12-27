Medvedev’s Absurd Predictions: $150 Oil, A U.S. Civil War, And EU Collapse

Oil prices hit will $150 per barrel, natural gas prices are set for a stratospheric surge to top $5,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, Elon Musk will become U.S. president after a civil war in the United States, and the EU will collapse, according to 2023 predictions of a top Russian official.

“The UK will rejoin the EU,” but “The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency,” Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, tweeted in a long thread late on Monday.

“Epic thread!!” Musk commented on the outrageous predictions of Vladimir Putin’s ally and former Russian president, Medvedev.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other predictions from Medvedev include “Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine,” and “The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts.”

“War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process,” Medvedev continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP,” the Russian official tweeted.

“All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia,” and “The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead,” Medvedev wrote.

He concluded his Twitter rant with “Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!”

Needless to say, the former Russian president failed to show the working that had led to such predictions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: