Midwest Senators Push To Reform Biofuel Waivers Program

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 50 mins 52.51 +0.23 +0.44%
Brent Crude 12 mins 62.01 +0.70 +1.14%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Mars US 11 mins 57.51 +0.23 +0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 17 hours 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 50 mins 2.387 +0.062 +2.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.57 -0.01 -0.03%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 24 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 46.46 +0.23 +0.50%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 50.41 +0.23 +0.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 52 mins Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 50 mins (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 2 hours Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 44 mins Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 7 mins As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 38 mins Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 1 hour Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap
  • 8 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 6 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 11 hours Forced to be Green
  • 9 hours Plants are Dying
  • 8 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 9 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up

Breaking News:

Trump: Key Oil Chokepoint ‘Not Going To Be Closed For Long If Iran Closes It

Southern Europe Faces LNG Curse

Southern Europe Faces LNG Curse

The flexibility provided by spot…

Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

Today’s oil tanker attacks in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Midwest Senators Push To Reform Biofuel Waivers Program

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Ethanol plant

A Republican and a Democrat Senators from farm states have introduced a bill to tweak the biofuel waivers program and increase its transparency in a bid to help ethanol demand and producers who, they say, are currently disadvantaged at the expense of oil refiners who are being granted waivers from blending biofuels in gasoline.   

Under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), oil refiners are required to blend growing amounts of renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel. Refiners that don’t have the infrastructure to blend biofuels must purchase tradeable blending credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has the authority to grant waivers from the RFS to refineries whose oil processing capacity is below 75,000 bpd and who can prove that blending biofuels would hurt them financially to an unsustainable level.

This policy has long pitted the agriculture lobby against the oil refining lobby.

In a recent blow to the ethanol industry in the farming vs. oil refining battle, a federal appeals court has denied a renewable fuel group’s attempt to block the EPA from issuing small refinery exemptions (SREs) to the Renewable Fuel Standard.

Now U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D) of Illinois and Deb Fischer (R) of Nebraska said on Friday that they had introduced a bill that would require oil refiners to apply for waivers by June 1 in order to have their application processed in time and in a transparent manner for the next year. The bill also requires the EPA to report to lawmakers how it decides which refiner gets the so-called ‘hardship’ waiver from blending biofuels into gasoline.

Related: Goldman: No One Knows What’s Going On In Oil Markets

“Farmers across Illinois and throughout the Midwest are hurting and ethanol plants are idling while this administration is abusing the small refinery exemption program to undermine the bipartisan Renewable Fuel Standard,” Reuters quoted Senator Duckworth as saying in a statement.

Earlier this week, Duckworth and other Senators urged the Trump Administration and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a letter to “stop abusing so-called ‘hardship’ waivers.”

“The small refiner waiver provision was not intended to undermine the RFS to the benefit of the most profitable oil companies in the world. We request that you cease issuing any further small refinery exemptions, immediately reallocate the remaining gallons, and make public the information regarding any recipients of these exemptions,” the Senators wrote in the letter.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil’s Oil Sector Joins Nationwide Strike Against Pension Reform

Next Post

Brazil’s Oil Sector Joins Nationwide Strike Against Pension Reform

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com