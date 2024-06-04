Michigan Republicans Push Back Against Climate Lawsuits

Republicans in Michigan’s Congress have pushed back against Attorney General Dana Nessel’s plan to go after oil and gas companies for alleged climate damages.

The plan involves deputizing private law practices to act as agents of the Attorney General’s office and take up the actual litigation process.

“The fossil fuel industry, despite knowing about these consequences [of using hydrocarbons], prioritized profits over people and the environment. Pursuing this litigation will allow us to recoup our costs and hold those responsible for jeopardizing Michigan’s economic future and way of life accountable,” Dana Nessel said in May when she first announced the plan.

“It’s certainly a new strategy in Dana Nessel’s attempts to harass industries she doesn’t like, to try to find private parties to go after other private parties that she doesn’t hold in high regard,” Michigan House Republican spokesman Jeremiah Ward told Michigan Public. “It’s political prosecution and she’s just trying to recruit other people to help her do it.”

The pushback against anti-oil litigation from Michigan Republicans comes on the heels of the news that Vermont will sue the industry for perceived climate change damages, too. Last week, the state’s legislature passed a bill that would demand compensation for climate damage from oil companies. Vermont’s Republican Governor did not sign the law, which is bound to be appealed by the industry.

“Taking on “Big Oil” should not be taken lightly. And with just $600,000 appropriated by the Legislature to complete an analysis that will need to withstand intense legal scrutiny from a well-funded defense, we are not positioning ourselves for success,” Governor Phillip Scott said.

“I’m deeply concerned about both short- and long-term costs and outcomes. Just look at our unsuccessful nationally focused cases on GMOs, campaign finance, and pharmaceutical marketing practices. I’m also fearful that if we fail in this legal challenge, it will set a precedent and hamper other states’ ability to recover damages.”

