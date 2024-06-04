IEA: The World Will Struggle to Triple Its Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.86 -1.36 -1.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.13 -1.23 -1.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.69 -1.39 -1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.786 +0.030 +1.09%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.309 -0.027 -1.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%
Chart Mars US 214 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.309 -0.027 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.74 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.01 -1.84 -2.19%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.99 -3.36 -4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 917 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.96 -3.55 -4.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.49 -3.46 -4.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.57 -2.97 -3.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.93 -1.15 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 370 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.02 -2.77 -4.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 76.37 -2.77 -3.50%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 74.62 -2.77 -3.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 70.72 -2.77 -3.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 67.42 -2.77 -3.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 70.47 -2.77 -3.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 77.42 -2.77 -3.45%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 67.82 -2.77 -3.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.22 -0.92 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.21 -0.68 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.22 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.47 -0.92 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 -1.00 -1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.29 -1.32 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 6 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Chinese EV Sales in Europe Jump by 23%

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Oil Prices Shed Over 3% As Market Digests OPEC+ Move

Brent crude was trading down…

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

World's Largest Nuclear Plant Remains Idle Despite Energy Crisis

Japan's largest nuclear power plant,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA: The World Will Struggle to Triple Its Renewable Energy Capacity by 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 04, 2024, 4:59 AM CDT

The world is still off track to reach a key goal set at the COP28 climate summit last year—tripling renewables capacity by 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday.

At the COP28 climate summit in Dubai at the end of 2023, nearly 200 countries made a collective pledge to triple global renewable capacity by 2030, aiming to keep within reach the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.  

Now the new IEA analysis showed that the ambitions and implementation plans of the countries are not yet in line with this key goal.

Official commitments in the countries’ plans – the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) as they are officially known – currently amount to 1,300 gigawatts (GW). That’s just 12% of what is required to meet the global tripling objective set in Dubai, the IEA said today. The tripling of the pledge requires an installed renewable capacity of at least 11,000 GW by 2030.

Of the 194 NDCs previously submitted, only 14 include explicit targets for total renewable power capacity for 2030, the IEA said.

Government ambitions significantly exceed what is in existing NDCs, while the current levels of ambition vary drastically across countries, according to the agency’s analysis.

Moreover, the scale and speed of renewables rollout in China will be “crucial for the overall pace of global deployment through 2030,” the IEA noted.

Now is the time for countries to set out more ambitious renewables targets in their respective NDCs, it added.  

“This report makes clear that the tripling target is ambitious but achievable – though only if governments quickly turn promises into plans of action,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

Progress in renewable energy uptake in the largest energy-consuming sectors slowed globally in 2023, amid high interest rates, supply-chain issues, and regulatory and policy uncertainties in the wake of the energy crisis, renewable energy think tank REN21 said in a report last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, REN21 said that despite record investments in renewables, the current funding for clean energy deployment is insufficient for the world to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius pathway under the Paris Agreement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Michigan Republicans Push Back Against Climate Lawsuits

Next Post

Chinese EV Sales in Europe Jump by 23%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com