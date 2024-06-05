Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.12 +0.87 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.44 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.779 +0.193 +7.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.357 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%
Chart Mars US 215 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.357 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.61 -4.13 -5.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.90 -4.11 -5.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.48 -0.51 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 919 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 75.95 -1.01 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.54 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.46 -1.11 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.17 -3.13 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 372 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.05 -0.97 -1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 75.40 -0.97 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.65 -0.97 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.75 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 66.45 -0.97 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 69.50 -0.97 -1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.45 -0.97 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.85 -0.97 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.48 -0.97 -1.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.88 -0.97 -1.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.73 -0.97 -1.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -1.00 -1.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.00 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -3.26 -3.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 8 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Biden Wants Big Tech To Invest in Power Generation for AI Boom

Ranking the Top Four Battery Storage World Powers

Ranking the Top Four Battery Storage World Powers

The race to install battery…

The UK Is Ramping Up Its Nuclear Energy Ambitions

The UK Is Ramping Up Its Nuclear Energy Ambitions

The U.K. government plans to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 05, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

The Biden Administration may move to reverse the retirement of some additional nuclear power plants in a last-ditch effort to increase the supply of zero-emissions energy, following a March loan to reopen a reactor in Michigan. 

In an interview with Reuters published on Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the administration strongly believes in the necessity of nuclear power to meet net-zero emissions goals and indicated that nuclear power could make a comeback. 

The cost of building new nuclear reactors is time-consuming and expensive.  

The move follows the March decision by the Department of Energy to issue a $1.52-billion conditional loan to Hotel International to finance the restart of the Michigan-based Palisades reactor, which was shuttered only recently, in 2022. 

One of the conditions of the loan is the approval of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. 

Granholm indicated to Reuters that there is a strong possibility that the Department of Energy’s loan program was already in talks with other nuclear plants that have been shuttered. Those that have been in a state of decommissioning for a longer period will be more difficult, if not impossible to restart, according to Reuters. Some 12 nuclear reactors have been shut down since 2013, largely due to cheap natural gas. 

While Granholm remained tight-lipped as to what other shuttered nuclear plants could be in store for a revival, she noted that there are some 30 power plants in the U.S. that are at some point in the process of permitting for new reactors. 

The Biden Administration’s move to restart old nuclear plants also comes amid a heated battle with China, which is threatening America's dominance in the sector. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The American market has significantly slowed in recent years at the same time that Beijing has doubled down on deployment, adding a whopping 34 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity over the last ten years. As a result, China is set to overtake the United States (and France) to become the world’s biggest producer of nuclear energy within the decade.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Virginia Breaks Free from California’s EV Mandate

Next Post

Virginia Breaks Free from California’s EV Mandate

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

EU Proposes First Batch Of Sanctions On Russian LNG

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com