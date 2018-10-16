Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.86 +0.08 +0.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.34 +0.56 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Mars US 23 hours 75.98 -0.46 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 2 days 76.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Mexican Basket 6 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 77.54 -0.94 -1.20%
Murban 16 hours 80.13 -1.13 -1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.52 +0.46 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 79.78 +0.94 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.47 -0.41 -0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Girassol 2 days 79.03 +1.02 +1.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 31.53 -0.38 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.48 +0.89 +3.62%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.78 -0.81 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.88 +0.44 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 45.03 +2.09 +4.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.28 +0.44 +0.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.53 +2.44 +5.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.78 +0.44 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 2 days 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.73 +0.44 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.23 +0.44 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 8 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 12 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 3 hours Judge Approves SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk
  • 1 min How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 5 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 1 hour EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 3 hours Porsche Says That it ‘Enters the Electric Era With The New Taycan’
  • 5 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 mins Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 6 hours Censorship has a price: Google’s CEO Defends Potential Return to China
  • 5 hours Mexico State Oil
  • 6 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 4 hours Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 hours Gold price on a rise...
  • 16 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

BP Chief: Saudi Arabia Is Holding Back Production

BP Chief: Saudi Arabia Is Holding Back Production

BP CEO Bob Dudley has…

The Perfect Storm Bringing China And Russia Together

The Perfect Storm Bringing China And Russia Together

A variety of geopolitical and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 16, 2018, 2:30 PM CDT offshore rig

Mexico wants Big Oil to start producing from the recently discovered oil fields in Mexico as soon as possible, incoming President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told foreign executives at a recent meeting, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting sources and executives who attended the meeting.

In this first meeting with major international oil companies operating in Mexico, however, the president-elect didn’t give any indication whether new oil blocks will be offered and oil tenders held, according to attendees who spoke to Reuters.

Outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto opened up the energy sector to foreign investment in 2013, ending 70 years of state monopoly. Since then, Mexico has held several successful auctions that have attracted oil majors to its oil and gas exploration industry.

However, incoming president López Obrador, who takes office in December, has been critical of the energy reform and has vowed to review the contracts that foreign firms have already signed with Mexico.

In July, Mexico’s energy regulator postponed two oil auctions that were set for September and October to February 2019, after López Obrador takes office this December. Then in August, reports emerged that the incoming administration was thinking of indefinitely halting competitive tenders for oil and gas in Mexico.

Last month, the incoming administration began the review process for a contract with a consortium led by U.S. Talos Energy.

Talos Energy’s chief executive Tim Duncan was one of the executives who met with López Obrador at the first meeting with foreign oil firms at the end of September.

Related: The Oil Markets Are At A Confusing Crossroads

“We know we have to exceed expectations and we’re trying to make sure we do that,” Duncan told Reuters.

López Obrador wants to reverse a decline in Mexico’s oil production as many oil fields are maturing. Mexico’s current oil production stands at about 1.84 million bpd, of which 60 percent is exported.

López Obrador signaled at the meeting that he would put around 20 currently idle drilling rigs of Mexican oil service firms to work for state energy firm Pemex, three executives who attended the meeting told Reuters.

The incoming president still needs to show that he is on board with foreign investments and still needs to hold tenders if he is to meet his goal of reversing the slide in production.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Refinery Official Sees India Getting U.S. Waiver For Iran Oil Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

India Yet To Figure Out Way To Pay for Iranian Oil Imports

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com