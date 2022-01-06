Mexico’s Export Ban Will Squeeze Oil Hedge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.72 +1.87 +2.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.22 +1.42 +1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.853 -0.029 -0.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.476 +0.030 +1.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.306 +0.014 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.10 +1.11 +1.42%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.10 +1.11 +1.42%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 77.85 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.306 +0.014 +0.59%

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.44 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.74 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 37 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.51 +1.44 +1.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.79 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.94 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.10 +1.11 +1.42%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.35 +0.22 +0.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +1.00 +1.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.48 +0.41 +0.51%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Mexico’s Export Ban Will Squeeze Oil Hedge

By Irina Slav - Jan 06, 2022, 10:00 AM CST

Mexico’s decision to halve oil exports this year and suspend them all together in 2023 will affect its oil hedge—the biggest in the world—substantially, pushing oil prices higher.

Bloomberg reports that thanks to its hedge, Mexico is one of the biggest sellers of oil contracts for any given year ahead. However, the hedge is based on its oil exports, and when, or if, these stop, the hedge will shrink, adding volatility and upside potential to longer-dated oil contracts.

The report quotes analysts and traders who explain that Mexico’s exit as a major oil option seller would mean the removal of “a natural cap” for prices: because the country locks in future exports, it effectively guarantees these exports would be available. Without the hedge, this certainty is gone along with the millions of barrels of Mexican oil that would have otherwise been sold abroad.

The chief executive of Mexico’s state-owned oil major Pemex, Octavio Romero, announced the decision to end exports late last year, saying that in 2022 exports would be slashed by 50 percent to 435,000 bpd.

Currently, Mexico is the third-largest oil exporter in the Americas, after the United States and Canada, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The main destinations for its crude are its northern neighbors in North America and China, India, and South Korea, as well as European countries. A cut in exports could make some of these importers look for alternative suppliers.

Meanwhile, the oil hedge is a major contributor to government revenues. It is also a potential safeguard against price drops and in 2020 saved Mexico’s coffers when international oil prices tanked amid the first wave of Covid-19. Last year, the country made $3.5 billion from the oil hedge.

For this year, according to reports, Mexico is hedging its oil output at a price of $60 to $65 per barrel of crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

