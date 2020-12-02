Mexico Leaves OPEC Behind, Pockets Billions From Oil Hedge

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 44.98 +0.43 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 47.97 +0.55 +1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.746 -0.134 -4.65%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 45.00 -0.89 -1.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.72 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Urals 15 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.92 -0.72 -1.65%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.746 -0.134 -4.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 47.40 +0.24 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 48.08 +0.41 +0.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.25 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 49.63 -0.59 -1.17%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.39 +0.34 +0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.97 +0.24 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.72 -0.07 -0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 32.19 -0.81 -2.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.05 -0.79 -2.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 43.55 -0.79 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 44.95 -0.79 -1.73%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.30 -0.79 -1.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.55 -0.79 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.15 -0.79 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 47.31 +0.29 +0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 34.75 -1.00 -2.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.29 -0.98 -1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 44 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Tesla Semi
  • 5 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 11 mins CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 23 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 3 days Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 3 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Output Capacity Has Plunged 28% Since 2009 Peak

France Pushes For Sanctions On Turkey As Mediterranean Gas Crisis Escalates

France Pushes For Sanctions On Turkey As Mediterranean Gas Crisis Escalates

As the natural gas standoff…

OPEC+ Rumors Send Oil Prices Diving

OPEC+ Rumors Send Oil Prices Diving

Oil prices dived sharply on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Leaves OPEC Behind, Pockets Billions From Oil Hedge

By Irina Slav - Dec 02, 2020, 9:30 AM CST

Mexico has made $2.5 billion from its 2020 oil hedge—the biggest hedge in the oil world.

Bloomberg reported the news citing unnamed sources familiar with the hedge, noting the hedge runs from December 1 of one year until November 30 the next year.

Bloomberg estimated that based on the total size of the payout, the price was probably between $45 to $47 per barrel, assuming the government bought the same amount of options it has bought in previous years. The average price of the Mexican oil basket in the period December 1, 2019, to November 30, 2020, was $36.40 per barrel.

In January 2020, however, Reuters reported Mexico’s finance ministry had said the hedge was conducted at $49 per barrel of oil. For 2019, the hedge priced in at $55 per barrel of oil.

Mexico is profiting from its hedge for the fourth time in two decades, at a time when OPEC+ is quarreling over production cuts that Mexico earlier this year refused to take part in, with the oil hedge likely a factor for that decision. Indeed, in March this year, Mexico’s finance minister said 80 percent of the 2020 budget of the country was covered by the oil hedge.

“The hedge is usually not cheap, it is expensive, but it is for occasions just like this. The income part is covered, we will not have a direct impact on the budget,” Arturo Herrera said in March.

The Mexico oil hedge is the most secretive hedging transaction in the oil world and is followed closely by banks as a sort of weathervane for oil prices. A handful of these are directly involved in the hedge: Mexico buys put options on oil from them and from several oil supermajors in a series of about 50 transactions. Mexico budgeted for oil at $49 a barrel this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Price Rally Reverses As Inventories Balloon

Next Post

Libya Moves Closer To Resolving Quarrel Over Oil Revenues

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero

Norwegians Got Paid To Use Electricity As Prices Fall Below Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs

 Alt text

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

 Alt text

The True Cost Of The Global Energy Transition

 Alt text

Is Tesla Too Ambitious For Its Own Good?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com