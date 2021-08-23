Mexico Bans Vitol, Trafigura From Oil Trading With Pemex

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 65.71 +3.57 +5.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 68.76 +3.58 +5.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.911 +0.060 +1.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.009 +0.101 +5.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.096 +4.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.120 +0.096 +4.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 3 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 3 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.13 +0.05 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 48.64 -1.86 -3.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 61.14 -1.36 -2.18%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 62.54 -1.36 -2.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 57.99 -1.36 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 55.14 -1.36 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 55.14 -1.36 -2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 57.79 -1.36 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 60.69 -1.36 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 56.14 -1.36 -2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.05 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 66.44 -1.09 -1.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 56.27 -1.37 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 52.50 -1.50 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.21 -3.14 -4.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 11 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 18 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 3 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Turbine Makers Left Out in Cold As Wind Power Booms

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Push Is All Talk And No Substance

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Push Is All Talk And No Substance

Big Oil has doubled down…

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

The world’s largest automakers are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexico Bans Vitol, Trafigura From Oil Trading With Pemex

By Charles Kennedy - Aug 23, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The Mexican government has banned commodity trading majors Vitol and Trafigura from doing business with state-owned oil and gas major Pemex on allegations of corruption, Bloomberg reported, citing Energy Minister Rocio Nahle.

In an interview for the news agency, Nahle said the ban will be in effect until the end of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s term. Other commodity traders are not safe, either, as the official said the government is reviewing their conduct, too.

“Those who are carrying out corruption shouldn’t be in Mexico,” Nahle told Bloomberg. “We are working to leave a country with good practices.”

An Argus report, however, cited the energy ministry as saying no new formal bans on any commodity trading firms have been issued. The ministry added, however, that Pemex will only do business with companies that have not been accused of corruption.

Vitol was accused of corruption by U.S. and Mexican authorities. The company agreed to settle bribery allegations for the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil earlier this year, paying $164 million.

Trafigura has denied any wrongdoing and “strongly refutes any allegation or suggestion of corruption,” according to a spokesperson who spoke to Bloomberg. However, last month Pemex’s commercial arm suspended business with the Swiss firm amid investigations into allegations about corruption.

At the time, all other divisions within Pemex were allowed to continue doing business with Trafigura.

Corruption allegations aside, the move could also be seen as part of broader government efforts to restore Pemex as the chief player on the Mexican energy market, which have also included hefty tax relief and legislation against competitors.

The lower house of the Mexican parliament earlier this year passed a controversial piece of legislation that would remove a stipulation from an earlier law that requires the state energy market regulator CRE to prioritize fuel sales from private companies as a way of leveling their playing field with Pemex.

At the same time, the government has granted billions in tax relief to the state company, including $3.6 billion for this year alone. Additional support measures have included a reduction in Pemex’s profit-sharing obligations.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil Discusses Gas Pipeline From Vaca Muerta Shale With Argentina

Next Post

Turbine Makers Left Out in Cold As Wind Power Booms

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind

Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com