Japan Signs New LNG Deals To Diversify Natural Gas Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.24 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.63 +0.71 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.46 +2.42 +3.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.230 +0.151 +2.97%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.395 +0.011 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.56 +2.07 +2.86%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.395 +0.011 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.32 -0.63 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 4 days 80.36 -1.39 -1.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 77.93 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 392 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.02 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.14 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.39 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.79 +2.22 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 58.31 +2.07 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 mins 81.71 +2.07 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 mins 79.96 +2.07 +2.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 77.11 +2.07 +2.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 73.81 +2.07 +2.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 75.11 +2.07 +2.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 84.06 +2.07 +2.52%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 73.41 +2.07 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 80.08 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 68.00 -0.75 -1.09%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 79.37 -0.57 -0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 71.57 -0.80 -1.11%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.97 -0.80 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.60 -1.05 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 9 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 11 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Japan Signs New LNG Deals To Diversify Natural Gas Supply

Oil Ticks Up On EIA Inventory Data Report

Oil Ticks Up On EIA Inventory Data Report

Crude oil prices moved higher…

What To Expect In 2023

What To Expect In 2023

The Ukraine War, sanctions, a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Signs New LNG Deals To Diversify Natural Gas Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 27, 2022, 1:08 AM CST

Japanese firms have signed new long-term agreements to buy LNG from the United States and Oman as Japan looks to cater for its energy security and further diversify its LNG sourcing options.

INPEX Corporation, the major gas firm in Japan, announced on Monday a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement with U.S. supplier Venture Global LNG for the purchase of one million tons per annum (1MTPA) of liquefied natural gas for 20 years. Under the agreement, INPEX Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd. (IETS), a Singapore-based subsidiary of INPEX, will purchase 1 MTPA of LNG from CP2 LNG, Venture Global’s third project which is expected to commence construction in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This agreement will enable the INPEX Group to procure LNG from the United States on a long-term basis, expand its LNG supply capacity, and diversify its supply sources to further contribute to the stable supply of energy,” said Hiroshi Kato, Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Energy Marketing at INPEX.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Japanese companies, including Mitsui & Co, Itochu Corporation, and the largest power producer Jera, are set to sign deals with Oman to buy around 2 million tons annually from 2025 for 10 years, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.  

Japan and all other large importers of LNG in Asia have been in intense competition with Europe this year to procure gas cargoes as the EU races to replace Russian pipeline supply while Russia has significantly restricted its gas exports to Europe.

Japan is heavily dependent on imported energy for a lack of local resources. Amid the current crunch following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia, Japan is giving nuclear power generation a second chance in a reversal of the stance Japanese leaders have had since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Earlier this month, a panel of experts under the Japanese Ministry of Industry decided that Japan would allow the development of new nuclear reactors and allow available reactors to operate after the current limit of 60 years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Gazprom Reports Record High Production At Kirinskoye Natural Gas Field

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com