Massive New Russian Natural Gas Pipeline to China Faces Delays

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.04 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 83.55 +0.60 +0.72%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.16 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.130 -4.79%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.287 -0.007 -0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 87 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.287 -0.007 -0.30%

Graph up Marine 3 days 80.69 +1.37 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.95 +1.23 +1.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.07 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 790 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.07 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 82.29 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.02 +0.58 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 243 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.91 +0.65 +1.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.16 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.41 +0.65 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.81 +0.65 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 63.91 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 68.01 +0.65 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 70.01 +0.65 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 64.51 +0.65 +1.02%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Latin America: The Next Chapter in China’s Global Economic Strategy

AI Boom Could Slow U.S. Clean Grid Ambitions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Massive New Russian Natural Gas Pipeline to China Faces Delays

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2024, 5:00 AM CST

Russia and China are still at odds over the costs and delivery prices of a new major Russian natural gas pipeline to China, which could lead to delays in construction, according to the prime minister of Mongolia, which is planned to host a section of the infrastructure.  

“The Chinese and Russian sides are still doing the calculations and estimations and they are working on the economic benefits,” Mongolia’s Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene told the Financial Times in an interview published this weekend.  

“Those two sides still need more time to do more detailed research on the economic studies,” the Mongolian official told FT.

The delay in the agreements suggests that Russia would have to wait more years than originally anticipated in order to have a larger gas pipeline outlet in China that could partly replace the gas volumes it has lost on the European market.   

Currently, Russia supplies pipeline gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, one of the biggest projects recently completed by Gazprom and the first conduit for Russian gas to China. Now, there’s talk about the Power of Siberia 2, but negotiations between Russia and China haven’t progressed much. An agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 has not been reached yet due to some sticking points, including the prices at which Gazprom will deliver the gas.

The Power of Siberia 2 pipeline was designed to ship gas from Russia’s Western Siberia Altai region to northeast China via Mongolia.

Russia could launch construction of the Mongolia section of the major natural gas pipeline to China as early as in the first quarter of 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said at the end of last year.

The design for the Mongolian section of Power of Siberia 2, Soyuz Vostok, is expected to be approved in the first quarter of 2024 and construction could begin then, Deputy Prime Minister Abramchenko said in October 2023, as quoted by Russian news agency TASS.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

