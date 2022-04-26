Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  The Multi-Polar New World Order
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Manchin Seeks Cooperation With Republicans For Energy Bill

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 26, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is exploring a new energy and climate legislative package that would win the support of Republican senators as a way of releasing massive funds earmarked for related spending.

In an interview with Bloomberg this week, Manchin said that if a bill gains bipartisan support in the Senate, legislators will not need budget reconciliation to greenlight the release of hundreds of billions of dollars currently blocked because of the lack of such support in Congress.

One area where the senator sees potential for agreement is in oil and gas leasing.

"You're going to have to have a leasing program that works, O.K., and making sure that leases are fair, and people are not sitting on leases," he told Bloomberg. "We need to look at all that," he said. "We haven't done that."

What the Biden administration has done in this respect was to call on Congress to penalize oil drillers who don't use the permits they have been granted.

Among Sen Manchin's other proposals are revisions to federal land policy, legislative support for oil and gas pipelines, and a boost in liquefied natural gas production, both at home and overseas, according to an unnamed source quoted by Bloomberg. Critical mineral supply is also on the agenda, according to the source.

Senator Manchin has turned into a thorn in the side of Democrats in Congress with his stiff opposition to the Build Back Better spending plan that Democrats crafted last year.

"I have always said if I can't explain it, I can't vote for it, and I can't explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion," Manchin wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal last September.

Manchin represents West Virginia—a big coal producer—and potentially has on his side other legislators from fossil fuel-reliant states from both parties.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

