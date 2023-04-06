Major U.S. Utilities Consider Selling Natural Gas Distribution Networks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.45 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.86 -0.13 -0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.74 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.059 -0.096 -4.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 -0.018 -0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 79.26 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.803 -0.018 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.30 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.93 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 492 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.09 +0.87 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.49 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.78 -0.19 -0.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 82.69 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.14 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.09 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 mins America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 1 day Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 1 day What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 8 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 11 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

It Will Be Difficult To Determine Who Sabotaged The Nord Stream Pipelines

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen

Researchers Create Catalyst That Cleans Dirty Water And Produces Hydrogen

Oregon State University researchers have…

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Following Price Slump

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Following Price Slump

The total number of total…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Major U.S. Utilities Consider Selling Natural Gas Distribution Networks

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 06, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

As Democratic lawmakers and governors ramp up efforts to ban gas hookups in new buildings, two large U.S. utilities are considering selling part of their gas pipeline networks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, quoting sources with knowledge of the plans.

Dominion Energy and National Grid plc are deliberating potential divestments of part of their gas transmission systems as the “gas stove wars” have intensified and towns and cities across the U.S. are considering banning gas hookups for home appliances in new buildings.   

The bans, and the potential bans, would refer to new homes only, and will not remove existing gas appliances, yet the debate has become fierce among politicians and lawmakers.

To minimize possible losses from such bans, Dominion Energy and National Grid are exploring potential sales of gas pipeline networks.

Dominion Energy is considering divesting its gas distribution units in North Carolina, Ohio, and parts of the Western United States, with a total value of those assets at as much as $13 billion, some of the Journal’s sources said.

It is unlikely, though, that all the assets will be sold as a whole package, the WSJ notes. 

National Grid, for its part, is deliberating a possible sale of part of its gas distribution network in the Northeast, with one option being divesting a minority stake, the Journal’s sources said.

The quest of many U.S. towns and cities to ensure that all newly built homes will be all-electric has resulted in a fierce battle in dozens of states, many of which have moved to preemptively prohibit their towns from banning natural gas in new homes.         

ADVERTISEMENT

In California, the city of Berkeley became the first to enact a ban on new natural gas hookups in new buildings back in 2019. Two years later, Seattle passed an ordinance to ban natural gas for space heating in new construction of new commercial and apartment buildings taller than three stories, or for use in replacement heating systems in older buildings.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Cuts Lithium Output After Price Crash

Next Post

China Cuts Lithium Output After Price Crash

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com