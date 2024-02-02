Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.29 -1.53 -2.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.34 -1.36 -1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.63 -1.37 -1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.080 +0.030 +1.46%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 -0.043 -1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%
Chart Mars US 91 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.152 -0.043 -1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.08 -2.26 -2.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.47 -2.36 -2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.96 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 794 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.15 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.53 +0.42 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.46 -2.53 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 247 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.72 -2.03 -3.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 75.97 -2.03 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.22 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.32 -2.03 -3.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.82 -2.03 -3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 66.82 -2.03 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.32 -2.03 -3.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 76.76 -2.12 -2.69%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.05 -2.03 -3.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.35 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.70 -1.93 -2.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.30 -2.03 -2.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 -2.00 -2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Economic Concerns and a Strong Supply Outlook Hold Oil Prices Back

Economic Concerns and a Strong Supply Outlook Hold Oil Prices Back

Despite rising geopolitical risk, oil…

China to Refill Oil Reserves Following 2023 Drawdown

China to Refill Oil Reserves Following 2023 Drawdown

China, after depleting its strategic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

By ZeroHedge - Feb 02, 2024, 9:05 AM CST

Sky News Arabia is reporting Friday morning that major US strikes against Iran-aligned targets may begin within hours, while NBC is once again reporting that Biden's counterattack plan in response to the killing of three Americans last weekend is expected to unfold over days and possibly even weeks.

The speculation over the scope of the expected attacks has grown with each passing day that there are no strikes. An overnight Israeli attack on parts of Damascus triggered initial speculation it could have been the start of the US operation, but it appeared another Israeli 'one-off' hit on Syria.

Illustrative: prior Israeli airstrikes on Damascus

A southern district of the Syrian capital was targeted, reportedly resulting in the death of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards adviser. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in these Israeli operation which have as their aim the assassination of IRGC commanders in Syria.

"The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strike hit a farm housing members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group and other Iran-backed factions," Associated Press reported.

"It said the strike killed seven people, including four Syrians, one of whom was the bodyguard of a member of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. It did not give the nationalities of the others," the report added. State media sources additionally described:

"At approximately 4:20 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points south of Damascus. Our air defense media responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, where the losses were limited to material losses."

The deadly Israeli attack is a sign of what's imminently to come with the larger, broader US operation expected to take place across parts of Syria and Iraq. 

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi issued a warning in response Friday, saying Tehran is ready to "respond strongly" to anyone trying to bully Iran. "We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us they will receive a strong response," he said in a televised speech.

"Before, when they (the Americans) wanted to talk to us, they said the military option is on the table. Now they say they have no intention of a conflict with Iran,” Raisi added. "The Islamic Republic’s military power in the region is not and never has been a threat."

There have meanwhile been widespread reports saying Iran has already pulled its senior officers out of Iran. This has led some Congressional leaders to criticize the Biden administration's telegraphing the strikes too much, saying the time delay and media reports have allowed Iran and their proxies to prepare. Republican Congressman from Florida Mike Walz said the extent of foreknowledge and wait time makes the whole operation "deliberately unserious"

US defense officials have repeatedly said the weather is a major determining factor as far as the timing of the coming strikes...

In a Thursday briefing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked whether the US has telegraphed its response too much to the point of essentially allowing leaders to return to Iran. He essentially dodged the question, saying, "We will have a multi-tiered response."

In Iraq, the AFP is reporting Friday that the pro-Iran Al-Nujaba movement and affiliated militias are vowing to keep up attacks on US troops, no matter Washington's military response in the region.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Returns Record Cash to Investors as Oil and Gas Output Hits New High

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com