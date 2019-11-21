Maduro Pledges 30 Million Barrels Of Oil To Back Shaky Crytocurrency

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.34 -0.24 -0.41%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.97 +1.57 +2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.627 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 3 hours 58.38 +1.37 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.22 -0.29 -0.46%
Urals 19 hours 59.90 +0.60 +1.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.78 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.78 +1.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.90 +0.61 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.58 +1.24 +2.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.627 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 62.42 +1.76 +2.90%
Murban 19 hours 64.12 +1.91 +3.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.99 +0.71 +1.31%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.52 +1.79 +2.68%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.58 +0.94 +1.48%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.90 +0.61 +0.96%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.90 +0.61 +0.96%
Girassol 19 hours 65.10 +0.81 +1.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.22 -0.29 -0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.61 +1.26 +3.78%
Canadian Condensate 93 days 51.01 +1.66 +3.36%
Premium Synthetic 83 days 57.41 +1.66 +2.98%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 49.31 +1.66 +3.48%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.76 +1.66 +3.68%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.76 +1.66 +3.68%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 50.26 +1.66 +3.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.01 +1.66 +3.11%
Central Alberta 2 hours 47.26 +1.66 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.78 +1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.00 +3.25 +6.28%
Giddings 19 hours 48.75 +3.25 +7.14%
ANS West Coast 70 days 62.83 -1.61 -2.50%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.53 +3.37 +6.86%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.48 +3.37 +6.35%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.48 +3.37 +6.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.00 +3.25 +6.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.75 +3.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.69 +1.90 +2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 52 mins More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 6 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 48 mins U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 2 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 13 mins The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 6 hours Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 3 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 1 day What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 49 mins PennEast Appealing Wacky 3rd Circuit Decision to Supreme Court
  • 1 day Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 7 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 1 day China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 1 hour Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan

Breaking News:

The U.S. Just Approved Four More LNG Projects

Is Big Oil Wasting Its Time in The US Shale Patch?

Is Big Oil Wasting Its Time in The US Shale Patch?

Oil majors have piled into…

This Large Oil Producer Is Facing A Major Refining Crisis

This Large Oil Producer Is Facing A Major Refining Crisis

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Pledges 30 Million Barrels Of Oil To Back Shaky Crytocurrency

By Irina Slav - Nov 21, 2019, 11:30 AM CST Maduro PDVSA

Venezuela will use some 30 million barrels of oil it has in storage as backing for its national cryptocurrency, the petro, Reuters reports, citing a speech by President Nicolas Maduro.

“I will deliver these 30 million of barrels as a liquid, physical, material backing for the petro,” Maduro said on Venezuelan television. “The inventories of crude and products in storage tanks are available for immediate commercialization ... to sustain and back the operations of the sovereign Venezuelan crypto-asset, the petro.”

Earlier this month, Maduro said the petro had more than 27,000 “affiliated businesses” already and the number was expected to increase twofold in the next few months.

Caracas has intensified its efforts to make the petro popular recently, after its launch last year failed to yield any positive results for the Venezuelan economy. One of the reasons for that was that at the time, Venezuela said it would back the cryptocurrency with some 5 billion barrels of yet to be developed reserves of oil, which were located in a region without oil production infrastructure.

Another reason was that the United States slapped sanctions on the cryptocurrency almost as soon as it was out, crippling its chances for trading on any large crypto exchange.

It was also the sanctions that pushed oil in storage higher in Venezuela. The tightening noose around Caracas, which now involves sanctions for non-U.S. parties doing oil business with Venezuela as well, scared away some potential buyers, effectively leaving Chinese and Russian entities as partners of the Maduro government. As a result, inventories of crude rose and production had to be limited several times, Reuters noted.

Yet right now exports are rising, data from OilX and Bloomberg has shown. Most of the oil exported by Venezuela is going to China and India but a lot remains in storage as well: some 39 million barrels at end-October, per data from Kpler.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Alberta Premier: Oil Cuts Could End Earlier

Next Post

UK Oil Sector May Be Hit With More Taxes

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria

 Alt text

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 Alt text

Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com