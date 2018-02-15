Maduro Claims Venezuela Lifted Oil Production By 250,000 Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.55 +0.21 +0.34%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.33 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 2 hours 59.44 +0.84 +1.43%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 19 hours 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.03 +0.57 +1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.13 -0.50 -0.84%
Murban 2 days 62.63 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.58 +0.93 +1.61%
Basra Light 2 days 59.53 +1.63 +2.82%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.46 +1.01 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Girassol 2 days 63.43 +0.91 +1.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 35.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.10 +1.41 +3.84%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.00 +1.41 +2.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.60 +1.41 +2.34%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.60 +1.41 +2.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.35 +1.41 +3.07%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.35 +1.41 +3.07%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.85 +1.41 +2.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.55 +1.41 +2.38%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.00 +1.41 +3.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 19 hours 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.72 -0.52 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 5 hours US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 5 hours Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 22 hours Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion in 4Q on tax change
  • 22 hours Are Tesla and SpaceX Already Starting to Merge?
  • 9 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 1 day Blockchain May Be The Key To A Sustainable Energy Future
  • 10 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 8 hours Eleven EU Countries Have Already Achieved Their 2020 Renewable aim!
  • 4 hours Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 4 hours Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 13 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 9 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 1 day EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 9 hours ‘Electric Highway’ Is Going To Connect North of Europe With Mediterranean By The 2020
  • 8 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?

Breaking News:

WTI-Brent Spread Close To Narrowest In Six Months

Tesla’s Powerpack: Real Hope Or Mostly Hype?

Tesla’s Powerpack: Real Hope Or Mostly Hype?

Elon Musk’s Tesla Powerpacks have…

Chinese Oil Demand Growth To Slow Down This Year

Chinese Oil Demand Growth To Slow Down This Year

China could see its crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Claims Venezuela Lifted Oil Production By 250,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Maduro

While analyst estimates and official figures show that Venezuela’s crude oil production continues to plummet amid a severe economic crisis and cash crunch, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—true to his rhetoric--said on Thursday that the country’s oil production had increased by 250,000 bpd at the beginning of this year.

According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published earlier this week, secondary sources—the ones the cartel uses to monitor compliance and official stats—pegged Venezuela’s crude oil production in January 2018 at 1.600 million bpd, down by 47,300 bpd compared to December 2017. This was the largest monthly decline in oil production among OPEC’s 14 member states.

Venezuela, allowed to pump as much as 1.972 million bpd under the deal, surely did not make that cut voluntarily—its economy is collapsing and oil production has been in freefall for months now. Barclays, for example, predicts that Venezuela’s production will drop to 1.43 million bpd this year.

OPEC’s secondary sources’ estimate is lower than last week’s survey by one of those sources—S&P Global Platts—which had estimated that Venezuela’s production fell to 1.64 million bpd in January.

Venezuela, for its part, self-reported to OPEC that its oil production last month increased by 148,300 bpd over December to 1.769 million bpd. Now Venezuela’s Maduro—who will seek re-election in April—has upped that figure to claim that his country lifted oil production by 250,000 bpd at the beginning of the year.

Related: Saudi Arabia Vows To Cut More Production To Stabilize Oil Market

The claims by Maduro and the figures that Venezuela directly communicated to OPEC are in tune with earlier claims from this year, by oil minister Manuel Quevedo, who said last month that Venezuela “can easily manage” an oil production increase of 1 million bpd this year to lift its production capacity to 2.472 million bpd.

This increase looks hardly manageable, especially after recent media reports that Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA is losing workers by the thousands, with as many as 10,000 leaving the company in just one week of January, in protests against low wages and the growing risk of accidents due to lack of equipment maintenance. The situation, according to Univision, has escalated to such an extent that PDVSA’s board of directors has stopped accepting letters of resignation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Permian Boosts Texas Oil Reserves, But Total U.S. Reserves Flat

Next Post

WTI-Brent Spread Close To Narrowest In Six Months

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com