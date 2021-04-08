M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas To Hit $3.4 Billion In Q1 2021

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.07 -0.70 -1.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.62 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.518 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.790 -0.018 -1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.936 -0.016 -0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.39 -0.24 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.39 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.33 -0.37 -0.60%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 59.92 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.936 -0.016 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 60.98 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph down Murban 1 day 61.36 -0.68 -1.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 57.58 -1.37 -2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 63.22 +0.69 +1.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 60.42 -1.20 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 60.60 -1.64 -2.63%
Chart Girassol 1 day 60.85 -1.58 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.33 -0.37 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.14 +0.08 +0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.42 +0.44 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 58.77 +0.44 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 60.17 +0.44 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 56.67 +0.44 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 55.77 +0.44 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 56.27 +0.44 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 59.77 +0.44 +0.74%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 55.32 +0.44 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.39 -0.24 -0.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 50.25 +0.50 +1.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 62.20 -2.53 -3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 29.00 -24.28 -45.57%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 33.00 -24.23 -42.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 33.00 -24.23 -42.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.50 +1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.67 +9.92 +17.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 3 days Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 5 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 20 hours The coming Cyber Attack
  • 23 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 6 hours Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"
  • 48 mins Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 2 days New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 3 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 5 days What Countries Will Fight Over When Green Energy Dominates

Breaking News:

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas To Hit $3.4 Billion In Q1 2021

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Hit Record Highs

U.S. LNG Exports To Asia Hit Record Highs

Since the fall of 2020,…

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

What Caused The Saudi-India Oil Rift?

Indian refiners responded immediately to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

M&A In U.S. Oil And Gas To Hit $3.4 Billion In Q1 2021

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Mergers and acquisitions in the upstream segment of the U.S. oil and gas industry hit $3.4 billion in the first quarter of the year, Reuters has reported, citing data from Enverus, the energy consultancy.

The value of the deals in the first quarter compares with $600 million for the first quarter of 2020 but is less than the $27.8 billion in deals recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The five biggest deals last quarter involved a private company, Enverus noted in its report. These included Pioneer Natural Resources’ $6.4-billion acquisition of privately owned DoublePoint and Energy Transfer’s takeover of Enable Midstream Partners for $7.2 billion. Norway’s Equinor also made a deal with a private company last quarter—it sold oil-producing assets in the Bakken play to Grayson Mill Energy, a firm backed by private equity money.

In February alone, mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. oil and gas upstream space totaled 35, up 12.9 percent on January but down 25.53 percent on the 12-month average, figures from GlobalData showed.

According to a senior Enverus analyst, the uptrend will continue. Andrew Dittmar added that private companies are becoming more willing to buy now that oil companies’ stock prices are rising and they are looking to offload non-core assets.

The pandemic that shook the oil and gas industry last year unleashed a wave of consolidation deals as companies grappled with the new reality of demand destruction and a gloomy long-term outlook.

This led to some notable deals in the shale patch, including Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy and ConocoPhillips’ takeover of Concho Resources, both completed last year.

According to analysts, these two deals marked the beginning of the M&A wave that is now expected to accelerate, with exploration and production companies with manageable debts and strong acreage positions tying up to benefit from each other’s strengths to emerge stronger from the current crisis with a higher appeal to disgruntled shareholders. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Shale Giant Thanks OPEC+ For ‘Brilliant’ Market Rebalancing Efforts

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer
UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized

UAE Claims Ownership Of Oil Cargo U.S. Just Seized


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

 Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com