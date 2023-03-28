M&A Action Continues In The Canadian Oil Patch With $1.2 Billion Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.28 +0.47 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.68 +0.56 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.055 -0.033 -1.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.66 +3.20 +4.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 +0.022 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.12 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.81 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.24 +1.78 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 484 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.27 +2.04 +2.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.33 +2.02 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.56 +3.50 +6.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.56 +3.55 +7.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 74.96 +3.55 +4.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.21 +3.55 +5.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.36 +3.55 +5.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 68.36 +3.55 +5.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 77.31 +3.55 +4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 66.66 +3.55 +5.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +3.75 +6.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.34 +3.55 +5.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 mins America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 6 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 16 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

M&A Action Continues In The Canadian Oil Patch With $1.2 Billion Deal

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Giant oil and gas companies…

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA forecasted U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

M&A Action Continues In The Canadian Oil Patch With $1.2 Billion Deal

By Tom Kool - Mar 28, 2023, 1:28 PM CDT

Yesterday we reported about the Energy Transfer LP takeover of midstream operator Lotus energy and the Brookfield Renewable Partners acquisition of Australia’s Origin Energy for $10 billion.

Today, the M&A action continues upstream in Canada where Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) has agreed to acquire $1.24 billion ($1.7B CAD) worth of oil and gas assets in Alberta’s Montney formation from Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.TO).

According to Crescent Point CEO Craig Bryska, the Montney formation is one of Canada’s most attractive oil plays, boasting strong well economics and low breakeven costs. In an interview with Reuters, Bryska said that Crescent Point's new wells would be profitable even if benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude prices would fall to $40 per barrel.

With the deal, Crescent point acquires 600 drilling locations in the Montney region, adding 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to the company's production capacity.

After a bit of a lull in 2022, M&A action is starting to pick up again in early 2023 as Canadian, but also U.S. oil & gas companies are looking to secure long-term producing assets in de-risked formations in a bid to raise production capacity and guarantee sustainable returns to shareholders.

Related: How Herd Mentality Sparked Chaos In Oil Markets

At the end of February, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) announced its merger with Ranger Oil Corp, securing mostly Tier I acreage in the Eagle Ford, securing another 12-15 years of development without further acquisitions.

But perhaps more interesting was the Whitecap Resources acquisition of XTO Energy Canada last summer for a net purchase price of C$1.7 billion. With the deal which closed at the end of last year, Whitecap Resources acquired around 32,000 bpd of producing assets in the Duvernay and Montney formations in Northwest Alberta containing over 20 years of tier one drilling locations.

Canadian energy expert Gurgen Ayvazyan zoomed in on both the Crescent Point and Whitecap acquisitions and crunched the numbers.


While at first sight, the Crescent Point transaction looks like a sweeter deal for its shareholders in the short run in terms of percentage of liquids and value per flowing barrel, Whitecap’s acquisition may make more sense in the long run if oil prices continue to trade above $70 per barrel WTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following today’s deal, Crescent Point raised its production outlook to 160,000 to 166,000 boepd from the earlier forecast of 138,000 to 142,000 boepd.

At 1:12 PM Central Time, Crescent Point shares traded 0.42% lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Spartan Delta saw its share price rise by 6.6%.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Siemens And FATA To Build Billion-Dollar Power Link In Italy

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm
The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Wind Power Accounted For 25% Of Texas’ Electricity Generation In 2022
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com