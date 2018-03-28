Lukoil Value Pushes Past Russian State-Owned Giants

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.65 +0.27 +0.42%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.99 +0.23 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 hours 63.93 -0.77 -1.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 20 hours 67.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.56 -0.28 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.56 -0.28 -0.41%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.74 -0.38 -0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 64.83 -0.65 -0.99%
Murban 20 hours 68.58 -0.65 -0.94%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 20 hours 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.80 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 43.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.35 +0.30 +0.81%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.50 -1.65 -2.39%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.50 -0.30 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.45 -0.30 -0.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.75 -0.30 -0.53%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.75 -0.30 -0.53%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.75 -0.30 -0.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.75 -0.30 -0.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.50 -0.30 -0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.56 -0.28 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Giddings 20 hours 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.50 -0.27 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 58.33 -0.87 -1.47%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.28 -0.87 -1.38%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 62.28 -0.87 -1.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.83 -0.87 -1.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.50 -0.25 -0.45%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.01 -0.30 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours Looks Unbelievable: Little Magnetic Robot Cleans The Outsides Of Giant Ships
  • 2 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day U.S. vs. China: Step Forward For Compromise Or Total Trade War?
  • 8 hours 10 Years After One Of The Biggest Economic Crisis Ever: World Has Survived
  • 1 day Deal with Regime: OPEC, Russia Consider 10-20 Year Oil Alliance!
  • 4 hours Waymo Says Its Driverless Technology is Safe
  • 4 hours Kim Jong Un in China?
  • 17 hours Germany Approves Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
  • 1 day The Dwarf Helps The Giant: Iceland Signs $250M Deal With China
  • 1 day Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 4 hours Tesla Is Much More Than an EV Company
  • 2 days EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 2 days Bad News For The Climate: Coal Burning, And Carbon Emissions, Are On The Rise Again
  • 2 days China's Yaun/Gold backed Futures contracts
  • 1 day Wood Mac Joins Lithium, Cobalt Bears
  • 12 hours Nabors Drilling

Breaking News:

Venezuela Tries To Pay Russian Debt With Cryptocurrency

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

Oil prices have surged in…

Oil Rig Competition Flares Up Amid Permian Boom

Oil Rig Competition Flares Up Amid Permian Boom

Surging U.S. oil production has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Lukoil Value Pushes Past Russian State-Owned Giants

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 28, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Russian oil

Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer by output, now enjoys the highest market capitalization of any Russian energy company, after overtaking state-controlled giants Gazprom and Rosneft on Wednesday.

At the start of trading in Moscow on Wednesday, Lukoil’s shares traded at US$67.74 (3,900 rubles), which, although not its all-time high share price, was enough to help the company to overtake Gazprom and Rosneft in terms of market value.

Lukoil’s market capitalization early Wednesday stood at US$57.66 billion (3.32 trillion rubles), just above Gazprom’s US$57.49 billion (3.31 trillion rubles) and Rosneft’s US$56.27 billion (3.24 trillion rubles).

Lukoil’s Moscow shares jumped to their all-time intraday high in the middle of January this year, when oil prices rallied and Brent briefly topped $70 a barrel.

But back then, Lukoil couldn’t topple Gazprom from the no.1 spot.

Russia’s most valuable company, among all sectors, is the top bank Sberbank, whose current market capitalization is US$97.78 billion (5.63 trillion rubles).

Lukoil’s shares in Moscow have risen from the US$45.16 (2,600 rubles) mark at which they traded in June last year.

Apart from the recovery in oil prices, Lukoil’s stock has benefited from the company’s decision last year to cancel treasury shares and the announcement that it would launch a buyback program.

In its latest development strategy, presented last week, Lukoil said that it would target a dividend policy of continuous growth and “balanced distribution of additional free cash flow to shareholders.” The oil producer expects free cash flow to fully cover the increase in dividends at oil prices at $50 a barrel.

Lukoil has planned its strategy on a conservative $50 a barrel oil price scenario, under which it believes it is feasible to reach its strategic goals and increase dividend payouts.

The company’s strategic goals are sustainable production growth; expansion in petrochemicals; and improving sales network efficiency.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Oil & Gas Exports Hit All-Time High

Next Post

Venezuela Tries To Pay Russian Debt With Cryptocurrency

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com