Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.46 +0.16 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.85 +0.28 +0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.672 -0.017 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.190 -0.044 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 92.80 +1.56 +1.71%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.190 -0.044 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 15 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 15 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 227 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 15 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.54 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 90.25 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates

Oil Enters A Bear Market As Recession Fears Grow

Oil Enters A Bear Market As Recession Fears Grow

Oil prices have fallen by…

The EU Has Frozen $13 Billion In Russian Assets

The EU Has Frozen $13 Billion In Russian Assets

The European Union says its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 14, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Low nuclear power generation in France, typically a net exporter of electricity to other European countries, including the UK, is setting off alarm bells in Britain, too.

The UK power system faces another winter like the previous one, when supply buffers were too thin and resulted in surging electricity prices, Fintan Slye, director of National Grid ESO, the UK network operator, told Bloomberg.

Imports of electricity accounted for 3.4 percent of the British power supply on Tuesday, National Grid ESO said on Wednesday. Natural gas generated 42.9 percent of British electricity, followed by wind at 23.7 percent, nuclear with 14.3 percent, biomass at 8.3 percent, and solar at 4.1 percent. After months and days at a time without coal-fired electricity generation, coal provided 1.8 percent of the UK power supply on Tuesday, the data showed.

The UK is already considering cutting off gas supply via two interconnectors to mainland Europe under an emergency plan that would be triggered in case of severe gas shortages in Britain, the Financial Times reported at the end of last month. 

Related: Europe’s Big And Expensive Energy Mistake

France has had issues with its nuclear power generation this year, which has reduced the available electricity supply in France and Europe and sent French power prices for next year surging. Half of all reactors EDF is operating are currently offline for planned maintenance or repairs.

France's nuclear power generation accounts for around 70 percent of its electricity mix, and when its reactors are fully operational, it is a net exporter of electricity to other European countries. Prolonged maintenance at several nuclear reactors this year, however, means that France—and the rest of Europe—have less nuclear-generated power supply now. Moreover, power giant EDF has warned that it might have to reduce nuclear power generation this summer because of environmental regulations as the water levels of rivers are low and water temperatures high.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations

Next Post

Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com