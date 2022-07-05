France’s Nuclear Woes Will Worsen Europe’s Power Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 99.50 -8.93 -8.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 103.1 -10.45 -9.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.6 -10.47 -9.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 5.523 -0.207 -3.61%
Graph down Gasoline 30 mins 3.329 -0.359 -9.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%
Chart Mars US 4 days 104.7 +3.92 +3.89%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 3.329 -0.359 -9.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 6 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 218 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 6 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 113.2 -2.41 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 84.29 -4.23 -4.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 94.33 +2.67 +2.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.6 +2.67 +2.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 108.8 +2.67 +2.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 106.7 +2.67 +2.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 103.9 +2.67 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 106.0 +2.67 +2.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 109.5 +2.67 +2.50%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 104.2 +2.67 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 113.1 -3.74 -3.20%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 98.75 +2.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 116.4 +1.67 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Once seen as fleeting, a new solar tech proves its lasting power
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Hit by ‘Onerous’ ESG Rule Turn to Lawyers for Help"

Breaking News:

Russia To Hit Gazprom With $20 Billion Windfall Tax

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

The Canadian Government Will Not Fund New LNG Terminals

Canada's Natural Resources Minister has…

Colombia’s Shale Oil Industry Is Increasingly Unappealing For Investors

Colombia’s Shale Oil Industry Is Increasingly Unappealing For Investors

Though Colombia may have considerable…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

France’s Nuclear Woes Will Worsen Europe’s Power Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Drought and hot weather this summer are adding to France’s nuclear power generation problems at the worst possible moment. As Europe grapples with low Russian gas supply and the threat of no Russian supply at all, non-Russian energy sources are more important than ever.

French power giant Electricite de France (EDF) warned on Tuesday that it may have to reduce nuclear power generation as the water levels of rivers are low and water temperatures high.

France has been experiencing outages at its nuclear reactors in recent months, slashing power generation from nuclear power plants. France’s nuclear power generation accounts for around 70 percent of its electricity mix and when its reactors are fully operational it is a net exporter of electricity to other European countries. Prolonged maintenance at several nuclear reactors this year, however, means that France—and the rest of Europe—have less nuclear-generated power supply now.

As a result of all these factors, power prices in Germany, France, and the rest of Europe renewed their rise in recent weeks.

Half of all reactors EDF is operating are currently offline for planned maintenance or repairs. 

Now the summer poses another supply risk for the operational reactors of EDF. The low river levels and the warm water in rivers could force EDF to reduce nuclear output because of environmental regulations for using river water for cooling nuclear reactors.

“We expect some cuts in production” to comply with environmental standards as meteorologists expect a “hot and dry summer,” Cecile Laugier, director of environment at EDF’s nuclear production division, said on Tuesday, as carried by Bloomberg.

“There is a little less water available this year,” especially in southeastern France, Laugier added.

Meanwhile, power prices in France and Germany surged to records earlier this week, pushed up primarily by concerns over gas supply as Russia slashed deliveries in the middle of June and may not resume flows via Nord Stream once the gas pipeline from Russia to Germany exits its regular two-week maintenance at the end of July.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sweden And Finland Move One Step Closer To Joining NATO

Next Post

Tanker Operators Are Raking It In Sending Russian Oil To China

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

 Alt text

Biden Snubbed Oil Firms And Met With Offshore Wind Partnership

 Alt text

Why $5 Gasoline Won’t Cause A Recession
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com