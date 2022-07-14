Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.20 -3.10 -3.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.94 -2.63 -2.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 100.7 -0.49 -0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.629 -0.060 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.161 -0.073 -2.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 92.80 +1.56 +1.71%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.161 -0.073 -2.26%

Graph down Marine 14 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 14 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 226 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 14 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.4 -9.89 -8.65%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 71.54 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 82.20 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 98.45 +0.46 +0.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 96.70 +0.46 +0.48%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 94.60 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 91.75 +0.46 +0.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 93.85 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 97.40 +0.46 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 92.05 +0.46 +0.50%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 100.4 +0.90 +0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 102.5 -7.31 -6.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 90.25 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 94.20 +0.46 +0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 92.75 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 102.8 +0.46 +0.45%

Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum

Texans Brace For More Blackouts Amid Record Breaking Heatwave

Oil Prices Slide As EIA Reports Crude Build

Oil Prices Crash By More Than 7% On Demand Destruction Fears

Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports

By ZeroHedge - Jul 14, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Sanctions on Russia by the United States and Europe have led to a dramatic change in Russian energy flows.
  • Middle East buyers are scrambling to take advantage of cheap Russian fuels.
  • "Most of the Middle East's imports from Russia are of fuel oil -- a leftover from the refining process and often used in power generation and shipping," Bloomberg noted.
US and European sanctions have led to a significant shift in the direction of Russian energy flows. 

Bloomberg reports diesel and other fuel products shunned by many countries in the West are heading to the Middle East. Increasing flows began after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and reached 155,000 barrels a day in June, according to new data from Vortexa Ltd. Meanwhile, European imports have slumped 30% since the invasion on Feb. 24.  

Vortexa's data shows most of the products arriving in the Middle East from Russian ports are fuel oil, diesel/gasoil, and more recently, jet fuel and kerosene.

Middle East

"Most of the Middle East's imports from Russia are of fuel oil -- a leftover from the refining process and often used in power generation and shipping," Bloomberg noted. 

About a third of the inflows of fuel products went into the Fujairah Oil Terminal for storage in the United Arab Emirates. Imports of Russian fuel products are at a 2016 high and could increase further because of Western trade restrictions to punish President Putin for the invasion of Ukraine. 

However, Koen Wessels, senior oil products analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd, said Russian flows to the Middle East will be temporary and could eventually slow because of shipping insurance-related restrictions for vessels leaving Russian ports. 

Vortexa's data shows July's imports are on track to surpass June's figures. Already, inflows are around 220,000 barrels a day for July 1-11. 

Besides the Middle East, the Visual Capitalist shows the top countries in the first 100 days (Feb. 24 to June 4) purchasing crude, oil products, pipeline gas, LNG, and coal. China was the top importer of Russian oil in the world. 

Fuel

The world is still desperate for Russian energy supplies, and flows are shifting to the East. 

JPM's commodity desk noted earlier this week that if Russia cuts energy exports, Brent prices could significantly jump and spark even more economic turmoil. 

By Zerohedge.com

