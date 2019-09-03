Libya’s Oil Revenues Up 23% In July: NOC

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.43 -0.67 -1.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.19 -0.47 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.324 +0.039 +1.71%
Mars US 3 days 55.80 -1.61 -2.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
Urals 4 days 56.30 -1.75 -3.01%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.324 +0.039 +1.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 57.74 -1.87 -3.14%
Murban 1 day 59.27 -2.23 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 1 day 51.95 -0.51 -0.97%
Basra Light 4 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.24 -0.69 -1.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Girassol 1 day 60.40 -0.54 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.25 -1.61 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 49.10 -1.61 -3.17%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 55.50 -1.61 -2.82%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.85 -1.61 -3.01%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.85 -1.61 -3.13%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.85 -1.61 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.60 -1.61 -3.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 56.35 -1.61 -2.78%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.10 -1.61 -3.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Giddings 4 days 45.50 -1.50 -3.19%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.05 -1.61 -3.18%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 2 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 7 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 9 hours Looks Like Khalid al-Falih was demoted ? King Salman takes away two ministries. NOW NEW ARAMCO CEO !
  • 7 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 19 hours Brexit Seems To Be Assured
  • 7 hours Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 14 mins Pope urges politicians to take 'drastic measures' on climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels
  • 19 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 18 hours Bakken Crude Flash Point - Will This Fuel Transportation Worries?
  • 7 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 19 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 22 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 2 days China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Russia Losing Natural Gas Share

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Revenues Up 23% In July: NOC

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Oil prices rallied slightly at…

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Bounty

The Battle For Libya’s Oil Bounty

It seems that General Haftar…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s Oil Revenues Up 23% In July: NOC

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 03, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT Libya NOC HQ

Libya’s National Oil Corporation reported $2.1 billion in income in July from its sales of crude oil and corresponding taxes, NOC said in a press release.

The figure represents a 23% increase over June, for an increase of $403 million. The revenue figures come from crude oil sales as well as sales of crude-derived products, taxes, and concession contract royalties.

The increase in income has been attributed to a busy June loading schedule, which cleared in July. But Libya’s oil industry is not out of the woods just yet.

“In spite of month-on-month growth, Libya’s oil sector remains vulnerable to security shocks. Two separate security incidents on the Sharara pipeline lowered revenue receipts,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanall said in the release.

According to the NOC, Libya relies on the crude oil industry for 92% of its overall revenue.

Despite the perk up in July revenue over June’s, the last week of July saw Libya’s oil production plunge to five-month lows as its largest oilfield, the Sharara, was still under a force majeure. The field had originally stopped producing on July 19 and restarted a few days later, but on July 31, production was halted yet again, with another force majeure implemented.

Libya’s production subsequently fell to 950,000 bpd, from its 1.3 million bpd level prior to the disruption. This was Libya’s highest daily production rate in six years. Sharara alone has the capacity to produce 340,000 barrels per day.

The security situation in Libya has materially worsened since the spring after Haftar ordered in early April his Libyan National Army (LNA) to march on the capital Tripoli. The self-styled army has been clashing with troops of the UN-backed government in a renewed confrontation that has escalated and disrupted, once again, Libya’s oil production and exports.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Energy Minister Al Falih Loses Key Role In Aramco

Next Post

Iran’s Oil Product Exports Stay Strong Despite U.S. Sanctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com