Libya’s Central Banks Wants To Lift Oil Output To 1.7 Million Bpd

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.27 +1.32 +3.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.36 +1.37 +3.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.45 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.91 -0.47 -1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.613 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.45 +0.12 +0.30%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 28.31 -0.77 -2.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 30.20 -0.57 -1.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 38.95 -0.72 -1.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 40.35 -0.72 -1.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 36.50 -0.42 -1.14%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 35.50 -0.72 -1.99%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 35.50 -0.72 -1.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 36.45 -0.72 -1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 36.70 -1.02 -2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 35.60 -0.72 -1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.72 +0.88 +2.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.69 -0.72 -1.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 26 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 20 mins Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 21 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 2 days Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 3 hours The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 21 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 4 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 2 days Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days .
  • 10 hours Oil Market Eyes Pressure from Tropics and Saudi Arabia
  • 2 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 3 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No

Breaking News:

Libya’s Central Banks Wants To Lift Oil Output To 1.7 Million Bpd

Colombia Struggles To Overcome Its Oil Curse

Colombia Struggles To Overcome Its Oil Curse

Colombia’s economy is heavily reliant…

Russia Plans To Revamp Its Oil Tax Policy

Russia Plans To Revamp Its Oil Tax Policy

Russia is looking to revamp…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya’s Central Banks Wants To Lift Oil Output To 1.7 Million Bpd

By Irina Slav - Oct 08, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

The governor of the Libyan central bank has called for the increase of oil production to 1.7 million bpd as soon as possible as the country’s economy continues to struggle amid a seemingly never-ending civil war.

“We need to raise the production to 1.7 million barrels per day to cover the country’s spending,” Sadiq Al-Kabir said, adding that production outages since 2013 had resulted in losses of some $180 billion.

A lot of these losses were incurred since the start of this year, when the eastern government-affiliated LNA and associated groups blockaded Libya’s oil export terminals as the LNA tried to wrest control of the country from the Government of National Accord, which is the one recognized by the United Nations.

The blockade was only lifted last month, from three terminals, and the National Oil Corporation immediately began raising oil production at the fields that feed oil into these three terminals. From less than 100,000 bpd in early September, oil production has now reached 300,000 bpd.

Exports, as a result, are also on the rise at the three terminals that eastern-affiliated forces have allowed to reopen last month. The Brega terminal is likely to see some 1.8 million barrels exported this month, divided into three cargos, while the Hariga terminal has already loaded two cargos of one million barrels each, Bloomberg reported, citing a cargo loading program. The third free terminal, Zueitina, is scheduled to export five cargoes of crude this month.

Yet the situation remains fraught with uncertainty, with the risk of another blockade always present in the context of continued disagreements between different factions on who should rule the country and control its oil wealth. What’s more, Libya’s largest oil field, El Sharara is still offline and without it, NOC will be hard pressed to lift production to anything near the central bank governor’s target of 1.7 million bpd. Before the blockade, Libya was pumping some 1.2 million bpd, including from 200,000-bpd El Sharara.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Shuts All 9 Of Its Gulf Of Mexico Oil Platforms Ahead Of Hurricane

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Get A Major Reality Check As Demand Sours
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com