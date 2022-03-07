Occidental Petroleum Shares Climb As Buffett Buys In, Icahn Sells

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 120.9 +1.45 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 123.2 +5.10 +4.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.806 -0.027 -0.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 4.022 +0.100 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.618 +0.045 +1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.618 +0.045 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 98 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 day "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 8 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 mins Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 5 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus
  • 3 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…

Breaking News:

Russia Says Energy Embargo Could Send Oil Prices Over $300

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

In a move that likely…

Not All Oil Is Equal: Why Banning Russia’s Crude Is Risky

Not All Oil Is Equal: Why Banning Russia’s Crude Is Risky

Like most things in life,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental Petroleum Shares Climb As Buffett Buys In, Icahn Sells

By ZeroHedge - Mar 07, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Shares of Occidental Petroleum opened higher on Monday (although off their highs from overnight) after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed over the weekend that it had purchased some 61 million shares (worth roughly $3.1 billion) at an average price of $50.87. He apparently bought the shares from Carl Icahn, who has exited the last of his holdings in the oil giant.

Warren Buffett

Shares of the US-based oil giant were up more than 2% after the open on Monday after reaching a premarket high of $64 (a gain of roughly 4%). The buys bring Buffett's overall total of 113.7 million shares, a figure that represents an 11.2% stake in the Houston-based energy group.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway filed its SEC Form 4 on Friday (which the firm filed because its ownership stake in Oxy is now higher than 10%) after buying up shares of the company in 14 separate transactions over the course of last week.

Meanwhile, WSJ reported on Sunday that Carl Icahn, who started building his stake in Occidental three years ago (when he disputed the firm's $38 billion buyout of Anadarko Petroleum, during which it outbid rival Chevron), had sold the last of his shares in the group, and will pull two executives, Andrew Langham and Gary Hu, from the firm's board of directors.

Following this earlier disagreement, Icahn thanked Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub "for her well-honed operating skills and resiliency so well in Occidental's darkest hours," Icahn said.

Largely thanks to the surge in oil prices, Occidental's shares have risen more than 4x from their lows at below $10/share back in 2020. Icahn reportedly realized a profit of $1 billion from his investment.

Icahn has his hands full with other ventures: he has recently targeted the utility Southwest Gas Holdings, which recently announced plans to sell a subsidiary he had recommended they sell. He's also running a proxy contest at McDonald's over it suppliers treatment of pregnant pigs. The McDonald's campaign has been an unusual one for Icahn, who only holds a small stake and has said he doesn't expect to turn a profit from the endeavor.

Berkshire Hathaway had a cash position of more than $140 billion on its balance sheet as of late February, when CEO Warren Buffett published his annual letter to shareholders alongside the firm's 2021 annual report.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Sink As Germany Takes A Stance Against Ban On Russian Crude

Next Post

Libya Works To Lift Force Majeure At Key Oilfields

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany

Russian Gas Via Yamal Pipeline Halts Flows To Germany
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Refiners Cut Russian Oil Imports
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com