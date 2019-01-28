Baker Hughes Pledges Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.09 -1.60 -2.98%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.85 -1.74 -2.83%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.894 -0.178 -5.79%
Mars US 3 days 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
Urals 4 days 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Bonny Light 16 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.12 +0.53 +0.99%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.894 -0.178 -5.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 60.44 -0.67 -1.10%
Murban 16 hours 61.71 -0.92 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 16 hours 52.15 -1.89 -3.50%
Basra Light 16 hours 60.98 -1.69 -2.70%
Saharan Blend 16 hours 59.48 -1.98 -3.22%
Bonny Light 16 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Bonny Light 16 hours 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Girassol 16 hours 60.31 -1.85 -2.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.90 +0.68 +1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.56 -1.77 -4.18%
Western Canadian Select 7 days 42.69 +0.56 +1.33%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 50.84 +0.56 +1.11%
Premium Synthetic 22 days 53.69 +0.56 +1.05%
Sweet Crude 7 days 51.39 +0.56 +1.10%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Peace Sour 7 days 48.24 +0.56 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 7 days 50.94 +0.56 +1.11%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 days 53.19 +0.56 +1.06%
Central Alberta 7 days 48.69 +0.56 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 61.83 +0.89 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 4 days 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.49 +0.37 +0.61%
West Texas Sour 4 days 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 +0.50 +1.15%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.39 +0.56 +0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 6 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 1 hour China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 1 hour Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 33 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 2 days Oil prices forecast
  • 2 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 4 hours What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 2 days Solid-State Batteries
  • 21 hours Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly

Breaking News:

Libya Earmarks $50B To Boost Oil Production

Can Mexico Stop Its Oil Production Decline?

Can Mexico Stop Its Oil Production Decline?

Offshore discoveries in the Mexican…

Political Crisis In Venezuela To Reshape OPEC

Political Crisis In Venezuela To Reshape OPEC

The ongoing turmoil in Venezuela…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes Pledges Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 28, 2019, 1:00 PM CST BHGE offshore

Oil field services provider Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) said on Sunday that it is committing to cut its carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent emissions by 50 percent by 2030, and to reach net zero CO2 equivalent emissions by 2050.

Baker Hughes will invest in the advanced technologies it develops to help its customers to cut their carbon emissions.

Since 2012, BHGE has managed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent by using new technology and creating operational efficiencies, the company said in a statement. 

“Oil and gas will continue to be an important part of the global energy mix, and BHGE is committed to investing in smarter technologies to advance the energy industry for the long-term,” Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of BHGE, said.

“Managing carbon emissions is an important strategic focus for our business…BHGE has a long legacy of pushing the boundaries of technology and operating efficiency. Today we take this to the next level by committing to ambitious new goals for ourselves, and to providing lower carbon solutions expected by customers and society,” Simonelli noted.

BHGE’s oil and gas consultancy Gaffney, Cline and Associates is also launching a Carbon Management Practice, which BHGE says is the first such consultancy to offer quantitative assessment of carbon intensity, evaluation of carbon solutions, and the accreditation of emission reductions.

BHGE’s pledge to cut emissions comes as the biggest oil companies face challenges in how to win investors back and how to respond to investor demands to start tackling climate change in earnest.

Oil majors have been facing an unprecedented pressure from investors to set emission reduction targets. Investors also demand higher returns for sticking through with oil companies during the downturn. The world’s biggest oil companies also struggle to stay appealing to environment-conscious investors, who see them as the main culprits of carbon emissions and global warming.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

API Boasts Record-Breaking Industry Performance In 2018

Next Post

Libya Earmarks $50B To Boost Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com