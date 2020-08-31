Least Populated U.S. States Consume More Gasoline, Jet Fuel Per Capita

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.95 +0.34 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.70 +0.42 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.652 +0.022 +0.84%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.58 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.652 +0.022 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.32 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 41.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 43.37 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 39.72 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 41.47 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.66 -0.51 -1.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.71 -0.07 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 4 hours End of an Era?
  • 48 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 1 day Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 8 mins Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 1 day The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

The Collapse Of Oil Price Volatility

The Collapse Of Oil Price Volatility

Oil price volatility has collapsed…

Angola Aims To Ramp Up Oil Production

Angola Aims To Ramp Up Oil Production

Africa’s second-largest oil producer is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Least Populated U.S. States Consume More Gasoline, Jet Fuel Per Capita

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 31, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

The U.S. states with the lowest population density consume the most amount of energy per person for transportation, with Alaska – the least populated state – consuming the most energy because of very high demand for jet fuel, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

Alaska has held the top spot for the state with the highest level of per capita transportation energy consumption every year since 1969, according to EIA’s State Energy Data System (SEDS) estimates.

As per EIA’s data analysis, the transportation sector consumption includes all energy used by cars, trains, aircraft, ships, and other vehicles whose primary purpose is to transport people or goods, or both, from one place to another.

Last year, around 28 percent of total U.S. energy consumption came from the transportation sector.

As per EIA estimates of state energy consumption with the latest available data, Alaska consumed more aviation fuel than any other state, at 135 million Btu, or about 1,002 gallons, per capita in 2018. This was nearly 13 times the U.S. average of 80 gallons per capita of jet fuel consumption.

After Alaska, the states with the highest energy consumption per capita were Wyoming, North Dakota, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Wyoming and North Dakota had the highest consumption of motor gasoline per capita, each averaging 66 million Btu, or about 552 gallons, in 2018.

Wyoming has the smallest population and the highest vehicle miles traveled per capita of any state in the United States.

The states with the lowest per capita energy consumption in the transportation sector were New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., and New York had the lowest gasoline per capita consumption, the EIA said.

On an absolute basis, not per capita, Texas has consumed the most energy of any state since 2013, when it surpassed California. In 2018, Texas’ transportation sector energy consumption accounted for 12 percent of the U.S. total, while California’s energy consumption for transportation represented 11 percent of the nation’s total.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom Sees Profits Slump In H1 2020

Next Post

Mexico’s Oil Major Pemex Ignores Investor Calls To Curb Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com