Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.58 -2.78 -2.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 87.50 -2.13 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 -0.011 -0.40%

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.04 -2.88 -3.00%
Graph down Murban 1 day 96.22 -2.67 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.05 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 316 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.88 -3.24 -3.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 95.58 -2.78 -2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.58 -2.78 -2.83%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.07 -2.98 -3.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 68.10 -1.78 -2.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 91.50 -1.78 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 89.75 -1.78 -1.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 86.90 -1.78 -2.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 83.60 -1.78 -2.08%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 83.60 -1.78 -2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 84.90 -1.78 -2.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 93.85 -1.78 -1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 83.20 -1.78 -2.09%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Leak Halts Russian Oil Flow To Germany, Officials Say Sabotage Not Suspected

The U.S. Is Preparing Its Response To The “Short-Sighted” Strategy Of OPEC+

The United States is weighing…

Russia’s Soaring Defense Spending Is Unsustainable

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Leak Halts Russian Oil Flow To Germany, Officials Say Sabotage Not Suspected

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 12, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Wednesday that it had detected a leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline carrying crude from Russia to Europe and switched off the damaged line to Germany immediately in what Poland says was probably an accidental leak.

PERN’s automation systems detected late on Tuesday a leak on one of the two lines of the Western section of the Druzhba pipeline which is used to deliver crude oil to Germany, the Polish operator said today.    

“At the moment, the causes of the incident are unknown – pumping on the damaged line was immediately switched off. Pumping through the other line remains undisturbed,” PERN added.  

The situation has no impact on Poland’s supply of crude, while PERN is in contact with the German clients, the company said later on Wednesday.

“Supplies are continued, taking into account technical possibilities. Polish refineries continue to receive crude oil as nominated,” PERN said.

Asked about whether the leak could be the result of sabotage, Poland’s most senior official in charge of energy infrastructure, Mateusz Berger, told Reuters, “Here we can talk about accidental damage.”

The leak on the Druzhba pipeline—whose crude oil supply to Europe is not subject to the upcoming EU embargo that includes only a ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil—comes just weeks after leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines, in incidents investigators say point to sabotage.

Four leaks, two in each of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, were discovered at the end of September after gas started leaking from the infrastructure just outside Swedish and Danish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea. A Swedish investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline leaks seems to have confirmed that “detonations” caused the explosions that damaged the pipelines.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

