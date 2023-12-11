Latest COP28 Draft References “Reducing” Fossil Fuel Consumption and Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.06 -0.17 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.74 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.25 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.315 -0.266 -10.31%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.050 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.050 +0.000 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 741 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 194 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 51.23 +1.39 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 62.93 +1.84 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 60.88 +1.54 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 57.23 +0.14 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Tumble 10% on Mild Weather

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem Responds to UK Federation of Small Business: Expect Fair Prices

Ofgem and the Department for…

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

Oil Rig Count Sees Small Loss As WTI Recovers To $70

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Latest COP28 Draft References “Reducing” Fossil Fuel Consumption and Production

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 11, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

As leaders and negotiators are racing to adopt a final declaration from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, the fossil fuel debate is at the center again, with the latest draft circulated on Monday containing language about “reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels,” but stopping short of any phase-out.

The draft, which has not been approved yet, was put forward by the COP28 President, Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the chief executive of national oil company ADNOC.

Al Jaber and the UAE presidency of the climate summit have been pushing in the final days of the COP28 conference, which ends on Tuesday, for a deal to include in the final statement – for the first time – a commitment to cut the use of fossil fuels.

The latest draft includes previously agreed items such as tripling renewable energy capacity globally by 2030.

This draft also says that the Conference of the Parties “calls upon Parties to take actions that could include”, among other things, “Reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science.”

The draft also includes the texts, “Rapidly phasing down unabated coal and limitations on permitting new and unabated coal power generation” and “Phasing out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful consumption and do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible.”

The other actions outlined include “accelerating zero and low emissions technologies, including, inter alia, renewables, nuclear, abatement and removal technologies, including such as carbon capture and utilization and storage, and low carbon hydrogen production, so as to enhance efforts towards substitution of unabated fossil fuels in energy systems.”

Unlike in the previous draft from late last week, there is no language about a “phase out” of fossil fuels.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it’s not certain that the latest draft from Monday would be agreed as-is. Some oil-exporting countries, including Saudi Arabia, have said they would “Absolutely not” be happy to have the language “fossil fuels should be phased down.”  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Occidental to Buy Permian Oil Producer CrownRock in $12-Billion Deal

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Tumble 10% on Mild Weather

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com