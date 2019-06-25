Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 55 mins 57.83 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.28 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.286 +0.002 +0.09%
Mars US 13 mins 61.23 -0.37 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
Urals 17 hours 59.95 -0.80 -1.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.59 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.286 +0.002 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 64.04 -0.02 -0.03%
Murban 2 days 65.10 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.19 -1.35 -2.31%
Basra Light 2 days 66.02 -0.83 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.26 -1.31 -2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.06 -1.16 -1.75%
Girassol 2 days 64.54 -0.85 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.05 -0.24 -0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.59 +0.53 +1.29%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 43.50 +0.07 +0.16%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 53.55 +0.47 +0.89%
Premium Synthetic 5 mins 58.35 +0.47 +0.81%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 53.15 +0.22 +0.42%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 5 mins 51.90 +0.47 +0.91%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 54.40 +0.47 +0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 57.65 +0.47 +0.82%
Central Alberta 5 mins 52.15 +0.47 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.93 -0.67 -1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.87 +0.66 +1.00%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.78 -0.07 -0.14%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.73 -0.07 -0.13%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.73 -0.07 -0.13%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.50 +1.05%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.03 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 3 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 5 hours Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 2 hours Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 min Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 3 hours The Plastics Problem
  • 8 hours Hard To Believe: UAE Will Work To Defuse Middle East Tension
  • 10 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 4 hours Looks like Trump is putting together a "Real" Coalition to protect Persian shipping lanes. Makes perfect sense. NO Fake "Coalition's of the Willing" UPDATE REUTERS Pompeo "Sentinel Program"
  • 6 hours Cherry Picking Climate Data
  • 16 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 9 hours Green vs. Coal: Bavaria Seeks Fast-Track German Coal Exit in Snub to Merkel Plan
  • 18 hours Hydrogen FTW... Some Day
  • 17 hours Section 232 Uranium

Breaking News:

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

Global Oil Market Surprisingly Oversupplied

Global Oil Market Surprisingly Oversupplied

Despite OPEC oil production cuts…

BP Chief Pushes Renewable Investment Boost

BP Chief Pushes Renewable Investment Boost

BP’s CEO Bob Dudley has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Large Crude Inventory Draw Bolsters Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 25, 2019, 3:47 PM CDT Petchem

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a large crude oil inventory draw of 7.55 million barrels for the week ending June 20, but still coming in over analyst expectations of a much bigger 2.891-million barrel drawdown in inventories.

Last week, the API reported a draw of 812,000 barrels. A day later, the EIA estimated that US inventories had drawn down by 3.1 million barrels.

The net build is still 26.69 million barrels for the 26-week reporting period so far this year, using API data.

(Click to enlarge)

Oil prices were up earlier on Tuesday as the general expectation was for a drawdown in crude oil inventories in the runup to the data release. Another headwind for higher prices is the continuing tensions in the Middle East.

At 12:32pm EST, WTI was trading up by $0.13 (+0.22%) at $58.03—roughly $4.00 over last week’s levels. Brent was trading up $0.24 (+0.37%) at $64.42—about $2.00 more than last week’s figures.

The API this week reported a 3.17 million-barrel draw in gasoline inventories for week ending June 20. Analysts estimated a build in gasoline inventories of 217,000 barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories rose by 160,000 barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing fell by 1.26 million barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending June 14 fell again this week to 12.2 million bpd, a 200,000 dip from the all-time high of 12.4 million barrels per day.  

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:40pm EST, WTI was trading at $57.87 and Brent was trading at $64.30

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trump Threatens Iran “Obliteration” As Rouhani Calls White House “Mentally Retar

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rising Oil Rig Count Pressures Oil Prices Further
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com