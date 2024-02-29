Kuwait’s Fuel Oil Exports Jump to Record as New Refinery Ramps Up

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.59 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.74 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.889 +0.004 +0.21%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 18 mins "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 39 mins The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Crescent Point Energy Lifts Base Dividend as It Turns Profit for Q4

Could “Natural Asset Companies” Transform Environmental Finance?

Could “Natural Asset Companies” Transform Environmental Finance?

The NYSE is considering the…

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Syria is a crucial partner…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait’s Fuel Oil Exports Jump to Record as New Refinery Ramps Up

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 29, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

Fuel oil exports from one of OPEC’s top crude exporters, Kuwait, are estimated to have hit a record-high level in February, as the new Al-Zour Refinery has ramped up fuel processing to full capacity.

In February, fuel oil exports from Kuwait reached a record high of around 720,000 metric tons, equal to 158,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to ship-tracking data from analytics firm Kpler cited by Reuters.

According to data from LSEG, Kuwait’s fuel oil exports in February have been around 516,000 tons, which is the highest export volume since March 2016.

Since the Al-Zour refinery was commissioned at the end of 2022, Kuwait has become a major exporter of very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO), primarily used as fuels in shipping.  

Of the total fuel oil exports estimated by Kpler this month, 60% was VLSFO and the other 40% HSFO, per Reuters calculations based on Kpler data.

The key to the rise in Kuwait’s fuel oil exports has been the new Al-Zour Refinery, one of the largest crude processing facilities in the Middle East operated by Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

The refinery, which KIPIC says is the world’s largest grass-root refinery with 615,000 bpd capacity, began ramping up operations in 2023 and was expected to reach full capacity in October.

In November, the refinery experienced a brief halt following a “sudden interruption” in fuel and gas supply and was expected to return to operations 10 days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The refinery has high flexibility as it is designed to process various types of Kuwait crude including the Kuwait Heavy Crude (KHC) oil, which will be produced according to the upstream strategy of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), the state oil firm of one of the largest crude oil producers in the Middle East.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Coal Stocks Soar to Seasonal Record

Next Post

India’s Coal Stocks Soar to Seasonal Record

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com