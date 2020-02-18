Kuwait Looks To Nationalize All Senior Oil Jobs By 2021

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 52.13 +0.08 +0.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 57.75 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 52.45 +0.53 +1.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 53.80 +0.75 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 47.23 +0.88 +1.90%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.956 -0.015 -0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 55.14 -1.01 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 56.65 -0.97 -1.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 49.53 -0.41 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 59.65 -0.22 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.53 -0.63 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 57.82 -0.36 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 57.03 -0.36 -0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 57.24 +0.51 +0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 35.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.55 +0.63 +2.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 50.45 +0.63 +1.26%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 52.45 +0.63 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 44.65 +0.63 +1.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 44.05 +0.63 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 48.55 +0.63 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 40.05 +0.63 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 42.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 55.13 +0.34 +0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 46.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 49.95 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 48.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 42.25 +0.50 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 59.78 +0.63 +1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 6 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 9 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 19 mins Energy from thin air?
  • 52 mins Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 5 hours CoV-19: China, WHO, myth vs fact
  • 18 hours Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 31 mins The New Class War Exposes the Oligarchs and Enablers
  • 1 hour Can LNG Kill Oil?
  • 20 hours Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 21 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 1 day Foxconn cancelled the reopening of their mfg plants scheduled for tomorrow. Rescheduled to March 3rd. . . . if they're lucky.
  • 20 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 2 days Is cheaper plastics feedstock on the horizon?
  • 9 mins "For the Public's Interest"
  • 2 days Natural Gas from Cow Poop Used to Save the Environment and Help Farmers

Breaking News:

Haftar’s Forces Attack Libya Sea Port, Almost Blow Up LPG Tanker

Why Oil Traders Are Stockpiling Crude

Why Oil Traders Are Stockpiling Crude

Commodity trading houses and the…

Libya Faces Disaster If Oil Blockade Continues

Libya Faces Disaster If Oil Blockade Continues

Libya is facing financial disaster…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Looks To Nationalize All Senior Oil Jobs By 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 18, 2020, 4:30 PM CST Oil jobs

OPEC producer Kuwait aims to have 100 percent of the executive, technical, and supervisory jobs in its oil sector held by Kuwaiti nationals by early 2021, Middle East Monitor reports, quoting Kuwait’s Supreme Petroleum Council.

The decision is aimed at “preventing the appointment of expatriates for the sector’s main jobs,” a senior Kuwaiti energy official told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, as carried by Middle East Monitor.  

Kuwait’s government will also look to increase the number of domestic firms operating in contracts with state-held firm Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) by 80 percent, according to the official.

Kuwait will start to gradually carry out the plan for 100-percent Kuwaitis at top oil jobs in the second half of 2020, aiming to reach its goal before the start of the country’s next financial year in April 2021. 

Nearly three years ago, Kuwait announced plans to increase its crude oil production capacity to 4.75 million bpd by 2040, compared to a current capacity of 3.15 million bpd.

This past Sunday, Kuwait’s Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel announced the start of trial production at the two fields that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait share and that hadn’t pumped oil in nearly five years due to a dispute between the neighboring countries. Total production is expected to reach 550,000 bpd by the end of the year, al-Fadhel said.  

Kuwait’s plans to raise production capacity in the long term is at odds with estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the oil-rich Middle East producers and exporters need urgent reforms to boost non-oil revenues and non-oil economic growth, if they were to keep the immense wealth they have amassed from oil in the past few decades.

Kuwait has a huge sovereign wealth fund, which could help it stave off the total wealth depletion until 2052, according to the IMF.

But Kuwait is heavily dependent on oil—the oil and gas sector accounts for about 40 percent of its GDP and a whopping 92 percent of export revenues, according to OPEC.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Israel Stops Issuing New Licenses For Oil Shale Exploration

Next Post

Washington Slaps Sanctions On Rosneft Subsidiary For Supporting Maduro

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea
Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com