Kurdish Oil Jitters As Iran Bombs Northern Iraq

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 79.73 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 87.51 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 6.625 -0.151 -2.23%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.450 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 74.98 -5.10 -6.37%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.450 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.66 -2.89 -3.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 88.93 -2.53 -2.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.07 -2.46 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 357 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.87 -3.68 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.49 -3.32 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 53.29 -0.37 -0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.86 -1.29 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 82.26 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 80.51 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 77.66 -1.29 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.66 -1.29 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 84.61 -1.29 -1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.96 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 10 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Kurdish Oil Jitters As Iran Bombs Northern Iraq

Metal Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Eases Covid Restrictions

Metal Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Eases Covid Restrictions

Metal markets are breathing a…

WTI Drops To $80 As Bearish Momentum Grows

WTI Drops To $80 As Bearish Momentum Grows

Crude oil is likely to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdish Oil Jitters As Iran Bombs Northern Iraq

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 21, 2022, 6:30 PM CST

Iranian missiles bombarded the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) capital of Erbil and the city of Sulaymaniyah on Monday in apparent retribution for the Northern Iraqi region’s role in mass protests that are challenging Tehran’s authority at home. 

IraqiNews reports that the missile bombardment set off warning sirens at the U.S. Consulate in Erbil and that fears are now of the possibility that Iran will send ground troops across the border into the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

According to Kurdish media, several missiles and explosive-laden drones were launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from their base in the region, targeting the bases of exiled Kurdish opposition groups. Iran accuses these groups of fomenting the protests in Iran following the death of a young Kurdish Iranian woman in the custody of “morality police” for a headscarf violation. 

One member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) was killed in the attacks.

In a statement, KRG authorities said “Iran’s repeated violations of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are inexcusable and a gross infringement of international law and neighborly relations.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has condemned the attacks as “indiscriminate”. 

Tensions have been soaring further in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since an IRGC commander last week threatened that Iran would send in ground troops to decimate Iranian Kurdish opposition figures it accuses of hiding out in Iraq while continuing to foment unrest in Iran.

Tehran has been targeting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq since the protests in Iran began on September 16th, so far killing at least a dozen people.

The attacks also coincide with an uptick in attacks by Turkey, which is targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which it blames for a recent blast in Istanbul that claimed the lives of six people and wounded over 80 others.

The attacks highlight the already precarious position of Western oil companies operating in the KRG in contravention of the Iraqi federal government’s demands. Recently, the legal battle between Erbil and Baghdad has been calmed by the election of a new Iraqi government. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Denies OPEC+ Production Hike Discussions

Next Post

Iran And Russia Reportedly Ink Drone Production Deal For Ukraine War

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com