Korean Convenience Store Launches Gold Bar Vending Machines

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.96 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.68 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 73.93 -1.51 -2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.571 -0.037 -1.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 -0.039 -1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.41 -3.02 -4.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.511 -0.039 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.65 +0.54 +0.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.80 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.40 -2.52 -3.32%
Graph down Basra Light 570 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.48 -2.70 -3.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.82 -2.62 -3.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.58 -2.57 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.24 +0.39 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.26 -3.02 -5.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.66 -3.02 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.91 -3.02 -4.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.06 -3.02 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.76 -3.02 -4.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.06 -3.02 -4.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 74.01 -3.02 -3.92%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.36 -3.02 -4.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 +1.76 +2.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.07 +1.34 +2.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.32 +1.34 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Looks To Fund State Refiners’ Net-Zero Operations Goals

UAE’s ADNOC Eyes Expansion Of Downstream Activity In Europe

UAE’s ADNOC Eyes Expansion Of Downstream Activity In Europe

UAE oil major ADNOC is…

Economic Optimism Accelerates As U.S. Summer Driving Season Kicks Off

Economic Optimism Accelerates As U.S. Summer Driving Season Kicks Off

Despite economic concerns, the beginning…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Korean Convenience Store Launches Gold Bar Vending Machines

By ZeroHedge - Jun 23, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Buying physical precious metals is a time-proven method of securing generational wealth while reckless central bankers debase currencies and ignite the worst inflation storm in a generation. Gold and silver investing has long been seen as a hedge against inflation and a store of value against currencies. Access to physical precious metals is challenging and usually involves a bullion dealer. Sometimes online dealers take weeks to receive the delivery. 

South Korean convenience store GS Retail, with 10,000 locations, has understood the soaring demand for 'sound money' and wants to enhance accessibility. The company rolled out gold bar vending machines with offerings in five sizes, weighing 0.13 ounces to 1.3 ounces, according to UPI News Korea

"The most popular gold bar is the smallest, the 0.13-ounce one, which is currently priced at around $225," a GS Retail representative told the media outlet. 

"People in their 20s and 30s appear to be the main buyers, purchasing physical gold as an investment vehicle, especially in times such as these, when its value is continuing to rise," the representative said. 

GS has rolled out 29 gold bar vending machines with plans to increase to 50 by the end of the year. 

A combination of banking crises in the US and Europe, global slowdown fears, persistent inflation, and depreciating currencies has led to surging demand for physical gold in the first quarter of the year. Even central banks are on a buying spree

"Niggling inflation and the SVB crisis seem to have caused more people to be interested in anti-inflationary assets such as gold.

"But a gold bar purchased at a convenience store seems more like something done in fun rather than as a means for serious investment. I believe the popularity of these gold bars is mainly due to its easy accessibility, at convenience stores no less," Inha University Professor Lee Eun-hee said in a phone interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's all about accessibility. Just like there are cryptocurrency ATMs, the next wave might be precious metals vending machines, though don't put any of these machines in US Democrat cities because thieves will be all over them. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Gazprom Looks To Africa For Gas Production

Next Post

India Looks To Fund State Refiners’ Net-Zero Operations Goals

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

When Will Chinese Oil Imports Boost Oil Prices?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com