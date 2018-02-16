Kinder Morgan Gets Green Light On Part Of Trans Mountain Pipeline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.54 +0.37 +0.60%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.89 +0.56 +0.87%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.38%
Mars US 22 hours 59.44 +0.84 +1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
Urals 2 days 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.38 +2.25 +3.81%
Murban 2 days 64.88 +2.25 +3.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.61 +1.04%
Basra Light 2 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.04 +0.58 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 63.99 +0.56 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 34.86 -0.17 -0.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.67 +0.57 +1.50%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.57 +0.57 +0.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.17 +0.57 +1.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.57 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.57 +0.57 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Court rules DOE to implement Obama efficiency rules
  • 31 mins DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 1 hour Tillerson Seeks A Deal With Erdogan On Syria
  • 3 mins White House considering steel and aluminum tariffs
  • 1 day Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 19 hours Allegedly the Search For Aliens is Struggling Thanks to Cryptocurrency Mania
  • 8 hours Amazon reaches $1.2 million settlement with EPA over illegal pesticide sales
  • 16 mins U.S. Bancorp hit with $613M in penalties
  • 56 mins Experts said US losing ground to China on AI
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 1 day Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 1 day US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 11 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 18 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 18 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?
  • 23 hours How Good Is Putin's Word?

Breaking News:

Total CEO Dismisses Norway’s Wealth Fund Claims

Big Batteries Are Becoming Much Cheaper

Big Batteries Are Becoming Much Cheaper

Huge battery systems combined with…

Ukraine Looks To Boost Domestic Nuclear Capacity

Ukraine Looks To Boost Domestic Nuclear Capacity

Ukraine is looking to boost…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kinder Morgan Gets Green Light On Part Of Trans Mountain Pipeline

By Irina Slav - Feb 16, 2018, 9:30 AM CST Transmountain Pipeline

Canada’s National Energy Board has given Kinder Morgan the go-ahead to start construction work on a tunnel entrance in British Columbia’s Burnaby Mountain that will be part of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion. The board also approved the expanded pipeline’s route in the part where the tunnel is to be built, lifting all pre-construction conditions regarding the tunnel specifically.

Though this is a rare piece of good news for Kinder Morgan in the Trans Mountain saga, it does not mean that the pipeline construction will soon begin. The NEB has yet to approve about half of the pipeline’s route, and there are also other permits to collect and lawsuits to see the end of.

Of course, there is also the fierce government opposition to the pipeline project in British Columbia that sparked a sort of trade war with Alberta. The B.C. government pledged to fight the project on all fronts, prompting Kinder Morgan’s president to react. Earlier this month, in a letter to John Horgan, the province’s PM, Ian Anderson said the motives that B.C. has given for its opposition to the expansion project were questionable, adding that new rules for oil shipments proposed by the government last week were in conflict with already completed reviews.

Related: Big Batteries Are Becoming Much Cheaper

At the end of January, the environmental ministry of British Columbia devised new rules for oil spill preparedness and response. As part of their journey from proposal to regulation, the ministry will set up a scientific advisory panel to look into whether a diluted bitumen spill in the water could be cleaned up. While the panel pursues this matter, the ministry has proposed a ban on any increase in heavy crude shipments.

The US$5.95-billion expansion project has been approved by the federal government and PM Justin Trudeau reiterated Ottawa’s support for it. Canada’s oil producers in Alberta are struggling to get their crude to the market using costlier—and riskier—railway transport because of the looming shortage of pipeline capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela Looks For Other Markets As U.S. Considers Oil Embargo

Next Post

Enbridge Eyes $6.4 Billion In Asset Sale Income

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com