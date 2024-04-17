Kazakhstan’s Compensation Claim Against Big Oil Climbs to $150 Billion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.77 -0.59 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.28 -0.74 -0.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.60 -0.49 -0.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 -0.063 -3.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.046 -1.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.777 -0.046 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days e-truck insanity
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Global Oil Production Dropped by 1.2 Million Bpd in February

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla Stocks Tumble As Price War Escalates

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla Stocks Tumble As Price War Escalates

Ford's price cuts for its…

Rising Middle East Risk Sparks Fear of $100 Oil

Rising Middle East Risk Sparks Fear of $100 Oil

In case of further escalation,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan’s Compensation Claim Against Big Oil Climbs to $150 Billion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 17, 2024, 7:35 AM CDT

Kazakhstan is seeking more than $150 billion in compensation from the oil majors developing its huge Kashagan oilfield, after adding a $138 billion claim for lost revenue to a previous claim of $15 billion over costs, anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan already claims that it is owed as much as $16.5 billion by international oil majors for project costs in two of the biggest oilfield developments in the country in the past decade, the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields.

Kazakhstan, part of the OPEC+ group of oil producers, has had several litigations over project costs and delays with major international oil firms.

According to the latest claim, Kazakhstan is now seeking to recoup $138 billion in lost revenue from Kashagan, based on estimates of revenue lost because the majors developing the field haven’t delivered fully on production volumes they had promised the government. 

In April 2023, Kazakhstan said it was taking to court the oil majors developing the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields. The country began arbitration proceedings to claim $13 billion in costs deducted as part of profit-sharing agreements for the Kashagan oilfield and another $3.5 billion for the Karachaganak field development.

China Heavily Subsidized BYD to Expand Its EV Market Share

Under the profit-sharing agreements for the Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields, the companies can deduct some costs from the income before sharing it with the government of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s massive oilfield Kashagan, which pumps around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), is operated by a consortium of firms, North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), which includes Kazakhstan’s state firm KazMunayGas, as well as Eni, ExxonMobil, Shell, TotalEnergies, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Inpex.

So far, the consortium has invested around $55 billion in the project.

NCOC is currently involved in several disputes regarding the application of certain provisions of the Kashagan production-sharing agreement that are subject to arbitration, the consortium told Bloomberg in a statement, declining to comment further.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japanese Refiners Are Ready to Tap Reserves if Oil Supply Is Disrupted

Next Post

Global Oil Production Dropped by 1.2 Million Bpd in February

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com