Global Oil Production Dropped by 1.2 Million Bpd in February

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.19 -1.17 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.70 -1.32 -1.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.00 -1.09 -1.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 -0.063 -3.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 -0.059 -2.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Mars US 166 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.763 -0.059 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.76 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.43 +0.73 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.35 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 869 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.15 +1.21 +1.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.93 +0.64 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.31 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.18 +0.61 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 322 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 71.63 -0.58 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 86.98 -0.58 -0.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 85.23 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 78.03 -0.58 -0.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 81.08 -0.58 -0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 88.03 -0.58 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 78.43 -0.58 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.15 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.59 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.94 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.84 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 9 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 11 days e-truck insanity

Breaking News:

The European Commission Is Preparing to Sue Germany Over Its Gas Tariffs

Javier Blas: 10 Things Oil Traders Need to Know About Iran's Attack on Israel

Javier Blas: 10 Things Oil Traders Need to Know About Iran's Attack on Israel

Javier Blas analyzes the impact…

Record Surge in Global Coal Capacity Led by China

Record Surge in Global Coal Capacity Led by China

China’s massive annual additions of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Oil Production Dropped by 1.2 Million Bpd in February

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 17, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

The world’s crude oil production fell by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in February compared to the same month last year as steep output declines in Saudi Arabia and Iraq were partially offset by a large annual production gain in the United States, the latest data by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday.      

Compared to January 2024, global crude oil production jumped by 473,000 bpd in February as U.S. oil production rebounded following shut-ins due to bad weather in January, according to the JODI data shared by the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum (IEF).

Year-over-year, crude oil production in Saudi Arabia plunged by as much as 1.4 million bpd, the data showed.

The Kingdom has been implementing an extra voluntary cut of 1 million bpd since July 2023 to help the OPEC+ group’s efforts to “stabilize the oil market.”

Saudi Arabia’s crude production rose by 55,000 bpd month-on-month in February—to a seven-month high of 9.01 million bpd, according to the JODI data.

The Saudis have pledged to keep their crude production at “about 9 million bpd” until the end of June 2024. So far, the Kingdom has been keeping its pledge and hasn’t produced above its self-imposed quota under the OPEC+ deal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose by 20,000 bpd from January to 6.32 million bpd in February. This was a three-month high in Saudi exports, the data showed.

Another large annual production decline was registered in Iraq, where crude oil output fell by 347,000 bpd, per the JODI data which compiles self-reported figures from the individual countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hefty output drops in the two largest producers in OPEC – Saudi Arabia and Iraq – were partially offset by a 744,000 bpd jump in U.S. crude oil production in February compared to the same month last year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kazakhstan’s Compensation Claim Against Big Oil Climbs to $150 Billion

Next Post

The European Commission Is Preparing to Sue Germany Over Its Gas Tariffs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com