Not All OPEC Producers Are Delivering On Their Pledged Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.76 +0.84 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.66 +0.66 +0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.18 +0.58 +0.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.673 -0.095 -5.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 +0.023 +0.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 102 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 +0.023 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 79.88 +1.57 +2.00%
Graph up Murban 5 days 81.33 +1.92 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.08 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 806 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.85 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.50 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.93 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 259 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 57.42 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.07 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.32 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 68.92 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 62.92 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 66.67 +0.08 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 72.42 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 63.67 +0.08 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.99 +0.62 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.15 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.40 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.31 +0.62 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 4 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 13 hours OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 2 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 5 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 2 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 2 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 3 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Trump Can't Stop Energy Transition: Kerry

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally

Refinery Outage Delays Next Oil Price Rally

The power outage that took…

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

This Year Could See a Significant Rebound in Rare Earths Metals Prices

Rare earth prices have likely…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Not All OPEC Producers Are Delivering On Their Pledged Cuts

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 13, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

OPEC’s crude oil production slumped by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January as the latest voluntary output cuts kicked in, but not all those who had pledged reductions delivered on their promises.  

As OPEC’s crude oil production from all 12 members fell by 350,000 bpd to 26.342 million bpd in January, the country with the biggest contribution to the cuts was Libya, one of the three OPEC members exempted from the cuts alongside Iran and Venezuela, according to the secondary sources in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for February published today.

Libya’s oil production fell by 162,000 bpd in January from December, as the African producer was forced to shut down its largest oilfield, Sharara, in the first days of the New Year, temporarily taking some 300,000 bpd off the market. Force majeure on Sharara output was lifted on January 21.   

Of the OPEC members who pledged voluntary cuts for the first quarter of 2024, Saudi Arabia stuck to its production goal of pumping around 9 million bpd until the end of March 2024, as part of its unilateral extra cut of 1 million bpd that began in July 2023.  

Kuwait and Algeria more or less delivered on their pledges, with Kuwait cutting oil production by 109,000 bpd versus a pledge to reduce output by 135,000 bpd, and Algeria reducing production by 46,000 bpd compared to a 51,000 bpd cut pledged at the end of November.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has promised a cut of 163,000 bpd, but its new quota as of January 2024 is 200,000 bpd higher to 3.219 million bpd. It looks like the UAE is sticking to the cut as its output in January was 2.927 million bpd, only 31,000 bpd higher than in December, when its quota was lower.  

The OPEC member that under-delivered most notably was Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the cartel. Iraq cut its oil production by 98,000 bpd to 4.194 million bpd in January, per OPEC’s secondary sources in the report. This compares with a pledged cut of 223,000 bpd.

Earlier this week, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said Iraq is committed to its voluntary cut in the OPEC+ agreement and would produce no more than 4 million bpd of crude.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mining Billionaire Slams Carbon Capture as ‘Falsehood’

Next Post

Mining Billionaire Slams Carbon Capture as ‘Falsehood’

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com