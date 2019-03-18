Kazakhstan To Shut Down Giant Kashagan Field To Comply With OPEC+ Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.96 +0.44 +0.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.42 +0.26 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.051 +1.82%
Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 16 hours 64.90 +0.39 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.051 +1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 4 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.24 +0.70 +1.50%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 16 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.04 +0.57 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 26 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 54 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 3 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 41 mins US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 12 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 3 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 20 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 1 day this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 17 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

Oil Markets In Limbo Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil Markets In Limbo Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil investors are taking a…

Oil Markets See An Explosion Of Bullish News

Oil Markets See An Explosion Of Bullish News

A plethora of bullish news…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan To Shut Down Giant Kashagan Field To Comply With OPEC+ Cuts

By Irina Slav - Mar 18, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Kashagan

Kazakhstan will shut down production at its giant Kashagan field to comply with production cuts agreed by OPEC and its partners in December.

S&P Global Platts quoted the country’s energy minister, Kanat Bozumbayev, as saying "Output there is currently between 300,000 and 350,000 b/d, so it will be a significant cut, almost 200,000 b/d. We expect that in April and May we will have a low output level, then in June it will pick up and so our average output for the six months will be less than 1.8 million b/d."

A cut of 200,000 bpd would be equal to what Russia agreed to remove from its daily production rate as part of the deal with OPEC. It is also a substantial portion of Kazakhstan’s overall production, which in February stood at 1.893 million bpd.

Kashagan is one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields, with reserves of 13 billion barrels of crude and in-place resources of as much as 38 billion barrels. Its development has been challenging, mainly because of climatic and geological peculiarities, and because of cost overruns that saw the final budget swell more than double on the initial US$20 billion to US$50 billion, but the field eventually came online in 2013. There have been plans to bring the field’s production rate to half a million barrels daily.

It’s worth noting Kazakhstan’s minister apparently does not envisage a future in which the OPEC+ cuts stretch for longer than six months while his Saudi counterpart said at the meeting in Baku that they might need to be extended not just beyond April but beyond June as well.

OPEC and its partners led by Russia agreed to cut 1.2 million bpd from global supply to push prices higher. However, rising U.S. production has interfered with their plans for a quick rise in prices. In fact, now Saudi Arabia’s Khalid al-Falih is saying the world’s supplies of crude are rising despite U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Iran, which is why the cuts may have to be extended.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell Outlines First Short-Term Carbon Emission

Next Post

Iran To Boost South Pars Gas Output Via 4 New Phases

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Tripp Mills on March 18 2019 said:
    Thank you for the article - WOW, OPEC/OPEC+ have a huge responsibility in managing world oil supply/balancing world markets! Keep up the great work all! Regards, Tripp

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com