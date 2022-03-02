KKR, Pembina Combine Canada Gas Assets In $9 Billion Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.4 +7.00 +6.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.4 +7.45 +7.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.748 +0.175 +3.83%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.464 +0.313 +9.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.275 +0.187 +6.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Marine 2 days 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.7 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 102.3 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.4 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 3 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 36 mins America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 22 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 13 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Cancelled by OP. Delete posts even though GERMANE to oil and gas markets. See Ya
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

KKR, Pembina Combine Canada Gas Assets In $9 Billion Deal

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 02, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Private equity giant KKR and Pembina Pipeline Corp. have sealed a deal to combine their natural gas assets in western Canada in a deal worth almost $9 billion in a bid to gain an edge amid soaring natural gas prices.

According to the terms of the deal, the joint venture the two will set for the purpose will also acquire the assets of Energy Transfer in the region.

The new company will be 60 percent owned by Pembina, the pipeline major said in a news release, and KKR will hold the rest. Pembina will be the manager of the new entity, dubbed Newco.

Assets to be included in Newco include Pembina's field-based natural gas processing assets, the Veresen pipeline business, which is a joint venture between Pembina and KKR, and assets of Energy Transfer Canada, which is 49-percent owned by funds managed by KKR, Pembina said.

"Pembina has enjoyed a strong relationship with KKR as a partner in Veresen Midstream over the past four years," Pembina president and CEO Scott Burrows said.

"We work well together and share a mutual desire to invest capital and generate attractive returns. The formation of this new joint venture is a natural extension of our relationship, unlocks value for Pembina and creates another growth platform. We are extremely pleased to be creating this exciting new company with KKR to drive real synergies and deliver a wider suite of commercial opportunities."

According to the pipeline operator, the deal would create a highly competitive gas processing company in western Canada, "with the ability to serve customers throughout the Montney and Duvernay trends from north central Alberta to northeast British Columbia."

"The industrial logic of combining these three complementary businesses in a fully-aligned partnership is compelling," said KKR director Paul Workman.

"We believe that a well-capitalized, customer-oriented private partnership between KKR and one of Canada's leading infrastructure companies is incredibly well-positioned to create value for our investors, customers and the communities in which we operate."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

