Judge Dismisses Lawsuit About Big Oil Conspiracy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.86 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.72 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.04 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.773 -0.137 -3.50%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.309 +0.016 +0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.57 +0.46 +0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.57 +0.46 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.17 -0.73 -0.95%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 69.63 +0.86 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.309 +0.016 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.42 +1.86 +2.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.32 +1.92 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.37 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 406 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.74 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.17 -0.73 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.69 +1.30 +2.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.38 +0.86 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.78 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 75.03 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 72.18 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 70.18 +0.86 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 79.13 +0.86 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 68.48 +0.86 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.57 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.00 +0.25 +0.39%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.60 +0.10 +0.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +0.10 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.93 -0.15 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit About Big Oil Conspiracy

U.S. Gasoline Demand, Prices Still Rising

U.S. Gasoline Demand, Prices Still Rising

Average U.S. retail gasoline prices…

Copper Plagued By Supply And Demand Volatility In 2022

Copper Plagued By Supply And Demand Volatility In 2022

2022 proved a volatile year…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit About Big Oil Conspiracy

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 10, 2023, 3:10 AM CST

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought to a California court last year by a group of individuals claiming the Trump administration and U.S. oil producers colluded with Russia and Saudi Arabia to keep oil and gasoline prices high.

Defendants named in the lawsuit included the American Petroleum Institute, Chevron, Exxon, Occidental Petroleum, Phillips 66, and Energy Transfer.

The plaintiffs—about two dozen of them—alleged that the defendants conspired with Saudi Arabia and Russia, with the help of the Trump administration, to keep the prices of oil and fuels high.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit cites events from 2020, when Russia and Saudi Arabia temporarily locked horns and flooded the market with oil, causing prices to plunge. The plaintiffs also cite a statement made by API chief Mike Sommers, who said that “What we have here is . . . a supply shock because of the decision by Russia and the Saudis to flood the market with oil. Ultimately the solution here is to work in a diplomatic way to make sure that oil markets are well balanced.”

The statement is taken by the plaintiffs to mean it was made at the instigation of the companies named as defendants and that it prompted API’s Sommers to seek consultation with the White House on remedying the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plaintiffs also targeted President Donald Trump for taking part in the conspiracy, citing a couple of tweets from April 2020, when the President first hailed lower fuel prices resulting from the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, only to do a U-turn a few days later and suggest that an end to that production conflict would be good news for everyone, especially the U.S. oil industry.

In his ruling, Judge Jeffrey White said, as quoted by Courthouse News Service, that “The allegations include specific foreign policy decisions allegedly made by the Trump administration in furtherance of the alleged conspiracy.”

“The court lacks jurisdiction over a complaint that 'requires and inquiry into' whether foreign nations entered an agreement with defendants at the behest of the President of the United States,” he also wrote.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Biden Administration Considers Banning Gas Stoves

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com