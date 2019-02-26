Japanese Refiners Rush to Buy Iranian Crude

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.43 -0.05 -0.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.26 +0.35 +0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 19 hours 62.08 -1.88 -2.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
Urals 2 days 64.14 -1.45 -2.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.05 -2.17 -3.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.807 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.89 -0.34 -0.51%
Murban 2 days 67.97 -0.32 -0.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.36 -2.20 -3.63%
Basra Light 2 days 67.39 -2.18 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.61 -2.17 -3.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.09 -2.11 -3.09%
Girassol 2 days 65.57 -2.41 -3.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.36 -1.20 -1.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.37 +0.85 +2.00%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 42.73 -2.18 -4.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 52.23 -1.78 -3.30%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.13 -1.78 -3.13%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 49.98 -2.28 -4.36%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Peace Sour 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 51.73 -1.78 -3.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 53.13 -1.13 -2.08%
Central Alberta 20 hours 48.48 -1.78 -3.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.62 -1.79 -2.74%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
ANS West Coast 6 days 56.96 -11.30 -16.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 -1.75 -3.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.58 -1.78 -2.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 17 hours Hmmm, sounds oddly familiar... "$70 Oil Could Be Right Around The Corner"
  • 9 hours The Root Cause of All Environmental Problems and Why We Will Not Address It
  • 10 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 5 hours End Of Colonization? World Court: Britain Must Return Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius
  • 5 hours Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind
  • 15 hours Wind Woes in Europe
  • 14 hours Italy is only EU Zone State To Enter Recession in 2018!
  • 6 hours No One Else Built Charging Stations, So Automakers Will Do It
  • 11 hours Show Must Go On: How to verify NK Nuclear Weapons Are At Heart Of Trump-Kim Summit
  • 16 hours China January Soybean Imports From U.S. Nearly Double vs. December
  • 1 day Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 22 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 16 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.

Breaking News:

Japanese Refiners Rush to Buy Iranian Crude

Will The U.S. Actively Pursue Regime Change In Iran?

Will The U.S. Actively Pursue Regime Change In Iran?

The regime change campaign in…

Japan Eyes Microgrid Startup In Renewable Push

Japan Eyes Microgrid Startup In Renewable Push

Blockchain technology has already found…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Japanese Refiners Rush to Buy Iranian Crude

By Irina Slav - Feb 26, 2019, 1:00 PM CST Japan oil refinery

Japanese refiners are in a rush to buy as much Iranian crude as they can before the sanction waiver window granted by the U.S. Treasury Department closes in May, S&P Global Platts reports, citing unnamed sources.

The sources said local refiner Cosmo Oil had ordered a cargo of 900,000 barrels of Iranian heavy crude, to be loaded early next month and this will likely be the last cargo of Iranian crude to be shipped to Japan.

Japan last year suspended all purchases of Iranian crude in anticipation of the sanction waiver it received from the United States in November but has been slow to resume imports of the commodity once the waiver was secured.

Japan refinery industry insiders said late last year that they were planning to resume imports of Iranian crude in early 2019, with Trade Minister Hiroshige Seki telling Reuters in November “It would be up to the judgment of private firms, but based on this decision, the (Japanese) companies would likely prepare for resuming Iran crude imports.”

Japan is one of Iran’s largest oil importers, but it is also the United States’ staunchest ally in Asia—and the combination of the two has not worked to Tokyo’s advantage. While the government has been trying to secure a waiver from the U.S. State Department, the Japanese economy seems to be dependent enough on U.S. lending to make local refiners extra-cautious. 

Now, as Washington reiterates its zero-exports policy towards Tehran, Japanese refiners are apparently trying to make the most of what window they have before the sanctions snap back.

"The US policy is to drive Iranian exports to zero," a State Department official said at a news conference in Tokyo. "That policy has not changed. We are unwavering in our policy." However, Francis Fannon, assistant secretary at the Bureau of Energy Resources added it was too early to say whether the U.S. would consider granting waiver extensions to Iran’s biggest oil clients.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon’s Likely Cyprus Gas Find Could Reignite Tension In East Mediterranean

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com