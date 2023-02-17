JPMorgan: Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Hit $100 This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.39 -2.10 -2.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.16 -1.98 -2.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.13 -2.06 -2.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.271 -0.118 -4.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 -0.045 -1.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.76 +0.81 +0.98%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 76.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.391 -0.045 -1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.23 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.77 +0.61 +0.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 444 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.25 +0.45 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.30 +1.18 +1.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.48 +0.96 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.76 +0.81 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.01 -0.62 -0.99%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.49 +0.15 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.89 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.14 +0.15 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.99 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.29 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.24 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.59 +0.15 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.02 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.97 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.97 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 1 day What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 10 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 8 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 8 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

China Wants To Know How Much Russian Oil Its Independent Refiners Are Buying

Iran And Russia Strengthen Military Ties With New Weapons Deals

Iran And Russia Strengthen Military Ties With New Weapons Deals

Iran is planning on buying…

U.S. Steps Up Efforts To Sanction Iranian Crude

U.S. Steps Up Efforts To Sanction Iranian Crude

In a visit to Beijing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

JPMorgan: Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Hit $100 This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 17, 2023, 8:30 AM CST

Brent Crude prices are not expected to reach $100 per barrel in 2023 unless a major geopolitical event rattles markets again, according to JPMorgan.

The OPEC+ alliance could add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to supply this year, and Russian exports could recover by the middle of 2023, JPMorgan said in a Friday note carried by Reuters.

Russian crude oil production is expected to recover by June, while high price levels would prevent the U.S. from repurchasing crude to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to the Wall Street bank.

Demand will grow in China by 770,000 bpd as estimated by JPMorgan – a smaller increase than predicted by OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA).  

Another Wall Street bank, Goldman Sachs, still expects Brent Crude to hit $100 per barrel this year, but only in December, compared to earlier expectations of $100 oil as soon as mid-2023. Last week Goldman Sachs cut its average Brent price to $92 a barrel this year from $98.

For next year, the bank sees Brent crude prices averaging $100 per barrel, down from its previous projection of an average of $105 a barrel Brent.

Despite the cut in oil price forecasts, Goldman Sachs is still one of the most bullish Wall Street banks on crude oil and commodities in general. Goldman continues to believe that there is a new supercycle in the making.

Goldman Sachs expects China’s oil demand to grow by 1.1 million bpd this year after the reopening from Covid restrictions.

Early on Friday, oil prices were down by more than 3% and headed for a weekly loss, as this week’s U.S. economic data suggested to analysts and market participants that the Fed isn’t done with the interest rate hikes and could tighten monetary policy at higher levels and for a longer period of time to fight still sticky inflation.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Sink To 18-Month Low

Next Post

China Wants To Know How Much Russian Oil Its Independent Refiners Are Buying

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on February 17 2023 said:
    One US Dollar a barrel cash price remains the price target obviously and of course now more than ever.
  • steve Clark on February 17 2023 said:
    The main premise of this report is that demand in China is not going to materially increase. This is probably wrong and demand by year end will rebound back to or exceed pre pandemic consumption.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com